5 Things that WWE subtly told us this week on SmackDown- Daniel Bryan's role, Dream match at Survivor Series?

Daniel Bryan squared off with Adam Cole in the main event tonight

I'm just filling in for my colleague Rohit Nath this week, who will be back doing this article from RAW next week. Thankfully, he picked the right week to be away because this was a SmackDown show like none other.

RAW and SmackDown have been joined by NXT in the build to Survivor Series and the show is simply red hot right now. I think you guys will agree with me when I say that this was the best episode of SmackDown in quite some time.

#5 Daniel Bryan doesn't mind taking a loss

Daniel Bryan is just one of those performers who does not mind laying down for some young man so that he can immediately be catapulted to superstardom. While Adam Cole may not really be an unfamiliar face to the WWE Universe, you have to remember that a lot fewer people watch the show, as compared to RAW and SmackDown on FOX.

Like he did with Ali in the past and so many others, Bryan allowed Cole to pick up a huge win and establish himself as a star on a brand with far more eyeballs on it, this week. And he also wrestled a fantastic match where he made Adam Cole look like the star that he is.

