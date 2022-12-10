Sami Zayn has been one of the most integral parts of both The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown over the past several months. Zayn has proved his loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Usos and is now considered a true member of faction.

On the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown, The Honorary Uce helped The Usos retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

The Bloodline were shown celebrating their big moment backstage in the locker room later in the show. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Zayn decided to get some grub when Jey pulled The Honorary Uce back. He told The Master Strategist to get a trim and prepare for Roman Reigns’ return next week.

Sami wasn’t too thrilled after Jey told him to change his look. However, he reluctantly agreed to the idea as the segment came to an end. Meanwhile, Sikoa did not seem too pleased with what went down in the locker room.

It looks like The Bloodline has something in store for Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion could be in for a surprise next week when The Tribal Chief comes out with the rest of the faction.

With that in mind, look at the five things The Bloodline could be planning for Sami Zayn for next week’s WWE SmackDown.

#5. Roman Reigns could book him in a match against Kevin Owens to revive old memories

Will a cleaned-up Sami Zayn fight Kevin Owens just like he did in NXT?

Kevin Owens is Sami Zayn’s best friend behind the scenes. The two have worked and traveled together for decades now. On-screen, Zayn and Owens have enjoyed a love-hate relationship that has given fans some incredible partnerships and rivalries.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn was expected to turn on The Bloodline and help Owens and his team defeat the heels. Instead, Zayn showed his true colors and attacked KO, allowing Jey Uso to deliver a massive splash and win the match for his side.

After the show, it was reported that Reigns was unhappy with Owens for rupturing his eardrum during the contest. WWE could use the real-life incident to further build a storyline this week.

The Tribal Chief could ask a freshly trimmed Zayn to take on Owens for him and teach him a lesson for injuring him at Survivor Series. Zayn’s old look could take fans down memory lane to the time when Zayn and Owens had their first WWE rivalry against each other in NXT.

#4. A Polynesian tattoo ceremony to mark The Honorary Uce

There’s something about the members of The Bloodline that sets them apart in WWE. Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are related by blood and have each other’s backs in the ring. Their rugged look, along with similar Polynesian tattoos, help them stand apart from the rest of the roster.

The majority of Samoan superstars throughout the history of professional wrestling have sported Polynesian tattoos including The Rock and upcoming star Xyon Quinn. The only member of The Bloodline who doesn’t have a Polynesian tattoo is Sami Zayn.

Polynesian people get tattoos to show that they aren’t afraid to endure pain. The tattoos become a part of a person’s identity as visible signs of rank and ancestral blood.

Roman Reigns and The Usos could ask Zayn to get an identical tattoo to the rest of The Bloodline on SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion, who hasn’t inked his body yet, could be forced to give in to The Tribal Chief’s demands on Friday night or risk getting kicked out by the faction.

#3. Sami Zayn gets fired from The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Is Sami Zayn going to get in trouble with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Sami Zayn did what he had to do at Survivor Series WarGames to earn the trust of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline. However, Zayn did hesitate before low-blowing Kevin Owens and putting him out of his misery with a Helluva Kick.

The hesitation did not go unnoticed by fans and possibly his teammates. Reigns could come out with the rest of the faction on SmackDown and catch Sami Zayn off guard by firing him from the faction. The Tribal Chief could tell Zayn that he cannot be trusted as he hesitated before finishing the job at WarGames.

It could be a simple and clean way to get rid of The Honorary Uce without laying a finger on him. It would be a good way to send Zayn spiraling down on SmackDown in the weeks to come. He could then go on to call upon The Rock and bring him back just in time for WrestleMania to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#2. Roman Reigns could give him the title that he has been looking for

Sami Zayn has been working hard to get acknowledged by Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. His biggest moment in the faction came when Reigns offcially recognized him as the Honorary Uce of the faction.

There have been talks of making Zayn a full-time Uso ever since. Sami Uso does have a nice ring to it, and it could be time for The Honorary Uce to level up on SmackDown once again.

Next Friday, The Bloodline could give Zayn the surprise he has been waiting for. Roman Reigns and the rest of the faction could finally crown him as Sami Uso to much delight of his fans.

It's no secret that Sami has been carrying the faction and WWE SmackDown for several weeks now. He is arguably the biggest draw on the brand at the moment. It may not be wise to kick him out of the faction just yet, and instead, WWE could allow him to take another step up the ladder on The Island of Relevancy.

#1. The Bloodline could finally turn their backs on Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Do Roman Reigns and The Bloodline see right through Sami Zayn?

However, Roman Reigns and The Usos have been the biggest heels on WWE SmackDown for over two years now. There’s nothing that the cousins won’t do to protect themselves while throwing others under the bus.

On WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline could finally do what many have been fearing for a very long time. The Tribal Chief and his cousins could finally turn their backs on Sami Zayn and give him a beating he won’t forget.

Reigns could give the signal on Friday night, allowing The Usos and Solo Sikoa to beat down the former Intercontinental Champion. The faction could leave Zayn in a heap and out of action for some time.

The angle could help Sami Zayn turn into the biggest babyface on SmackDown and give him a chance to make a memorable return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

The Honorary Uce could make his return in the Royal Rumble match and eliminate The Usos and Solo Sikoa before possibly winning the match to set his sights on Roman Reigns and his titles.

