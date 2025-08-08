5 Things The Judgment Day could do in their debut outside of WWE 

WWE's faction The Judgment Day is set to make its AAA debut at TripleMania. The event will take place on August 16, 2025. It began with Dominik Mysterio asking Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for help during his Fatal Four-Way Match for the AAA Mega Championship.However, this led to the whole group getting matches at the event. Raquel Rodriguez, Balor, and McDonagh will face Mr. Iguana, El Niño Hamburgesa, and Lola Vice. But, with the whole group at the event, here are five things they could do.#5. Squash their opponents in AAAThere is no denying that The Judgment Day works great as a team. Since everyone is a heel, keen on winning, they stop at nothing to get the victory. This could result in them winning their match against the AAA and NXT babyfaces.Recently, The Judgment Day has been booked strongly. While they did lose the Women’s Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, they still have the World Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Championship.#4. Recruit Lola Vice and replace Roxanne PerezWhile Vice is a babyface on NXT, her mannerisms do work well as a heel. Vice could be a great addition to the main roster if she joins the group. This would be at the expense of Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy was the latest member to join, and she has yet to prove herself. Moreover, she was the one to get pinned at SummerSlam as the team lost their title.The group could see this failure and have her replaced. WWE would likely push her in a singles run since she is over with the fans. They hinted at this by making her the longest in-ring competitor at the Women’s Royal Rumble.#3. Add a completely new member from the AAA rosterSince this would be the first time The Judgment Day is heading to AAA, they could scout for new members. The promotion has some top talent and some great heels. This would be the perfect place for the group to get new members if they plan on expanding the faction.It would not be surprising to see Balor or any of the other members talking to the top heels in AAA. WWE loves teasing new arrivals from their partnership with TNA and AAA, and this would make it the perfect opportunity.#2. Reveal Mr. Iguana's faceWhile Mr. Iguana doesn’t wear a mask, his face paint is a key component of his character. To win, it would be surprising if one of the Judgment Day members spilled some water on his face. Not only would this result in him hiding his face, but it would also give the group a massive upper hand in the match.This will also help the group get more heat from AAA. As heels, they are meant to get heat from the fans. Removing Mr. Iguana’s face paint will surely get the fans to boo them.#1. The Judgment Day might help Dominik Mysterio become the AAA Mega ChampionThe main reason for The Judgement Day being in AAA is to help Dirty Dom. While they are in a match, this won’t stop them from aiding their group member. Dom is keen on becoming a double champion by winning the AAA Mega Championship.Not only would this boost his status in the company, but it would also elevate the group. Balor, McDonagh, or even Perez could show up to interfere in the match and turn the tables in Dom’s favor. This would be a massive victory for Mysterio and an opportunity that The Judgment Day won’t want to lose.