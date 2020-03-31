5 things to binge on the WWE Network this week - part two: classic WrestleManias

WrestleMania is this weekend. It's going to be weird.

Maybe watch some classic WrestleManias to get psyched?

If you're upset about this year's WrestleMania, just remember you have 35 other ones to watch instead.

Earlier today, I opened up this series with the first of this week's two lists, with five great battle royale/Royal Rumble matches to indulge in. But, all things considered, these are still just matches, and you've got plenty of time to fill. So, matches alone aren't going to cut it - you need the whole shebang.

With WrestleMania (technically) happening this weekend, why not take this opportunity to look back at some of the older incarnations of the event? Now, are these all of these five the greatest WrestleManias of all time? No. Not even close. But, they will all give you a snapshot of how the event has evolved over the years, and they're all entertaining, at the very least. At least, I think so, anyway.

Essentially, I'm looking at the first ten WrestleManias and picking five that you should definitely watch. If you have time, of course.

So, let's get started where most things should get started. At the beginning.

#5 WrestleMania I

Mr. T, "Mean" Gene Okerlund, Hulk Hogan, and "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka

Looking at this event objectively, and compared to the WrestleManias that would follow it, the very first edition, well... let's just say it doesn't hold up very well. It's not terrible by any means. It's no WrestleMania IX. However, it was obvious that the WWF was relying on the star power from outside the wrestling world to keep this event afloat.

And, hey, it worked.

Liberace was there with The Rockettes. Baseball legend Billy Martin was a ring announcer. Boxing and civil rights icon Muhammed Ali served as a ringside referee. Cyndi Lauper served as the manager for WWF Women's Champion Wendi Richter. And, of course, Hulk Hogan teamed with his Rocky III co-star Mr. T to take on Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event.

The matches themselves aren't particularly great, but that's not really the point. The first WrestleMania took place in 1985 and this entire show is about at 1985 as you can get. If you've seen it before, it may not be worth another viewing but if you've never experienced it before, do yourself a favor and watch it.

