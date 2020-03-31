5 things to binge on the WWE Network this week - part one: Battle Royals

Stuck inside because of coronavirus? Of course you are.

We're here to help - here's our first list of WWE Network stuff to binge

The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair in the 1992 Royal Rumble

The COVID-19 pandemic has, literally, affected the entire world. Because of this, a huge majority of all of us are confined to our homes, hoping to "lower the curve" of new cases and get some semblance of control over this disease. In the meantime, however, we need something to do. So, we're going to try something that we hope helps.

Until the world has a handle on this situation, I will be providing a weekly WWE Network "binge-watch" list, offering 5 events/matches/shows/etc. that I (along with input from my fellow Sportskeeda colleagues) think will be interesting, entertaining, or both, to our fellow wrestling fans. Thankfully, WWE has made most of the Network content free as of now, and props to them for doing that in these trying times.

As we're just getting started, I'm actually going to begin by presenting two different lists. What follows below are 5 Royal Rumble/Battle Royal matches that I think are must-watches.

Stay healthy and stay safe, my friends.

#5 WWF/NFL Battle Royal - WrestleMania 2

Both WWF and NFL stars went at it in this WrestleMania 2 match

While the second ever WrestleMania is often derided for being of... not the greatest quality, you do have the admire the ambition that Vince and Co. went for at the event. Three hours, three different cities - New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Even today, trying to pull off a live event in three different locations like that sounds like a nightmare. And, while the event itself may not have been the greatest, they still managed to pull it off on a technical level.

Years before NFL legend Lawrence Taylor would compete against Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI, the stars of the National Football League jumped into a WWF ring in a twenty-man battle royal against some of the biggest names the company had to offer at the time.

Other NFL legends, such as Bill Fralic (Detroit Lions), Ernie Holmes (Pittsburgh Steelers), and future WWE Hall of Famer William "The Refrigerator" Perry (the hometown Chicago Bears) jumped into the ring with the likes of Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Big John Studd, Bruno Sammartino, and the eventual winner, Andre the Giant.

The most fascinating part of this entire Battle Royal is just how competently the NFL stars handled themselves during it. Especially Perry, who's performance not only arguably stole the match, but even eliminated Studd after being thrown out himself with the whole "good match let's shake hands ha ha I pulled you out" trick.

All in all, it's a fun match to watch and, if you're from Chicago, there's the extra added treat of Chicago sports broadcasting legend Chet Coppock handling ring announce duties.

