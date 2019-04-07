×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 things we know about Bret Hart's assault incident at the WWE Hall of Fame 2019

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.23K   //    07 Apr 2019, 14:58 IST

Bret Hart at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame
Bret Hart at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame was actually quite an incredible ceremony. It didn't go on as long as it usually does and the speeches and inductions were extremely memorable. Unfortunately, that isn't what made the headlines over the past many hours.

What did make the headlines was the unfortunate incident where an attacker came and took down Bret "The Hitman" Hart during his speech. Thankfully, enough people came in on time to prevent any damage from happening and the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is fine. He even continued his speech and finished it.

While it's obviously shaken up people around and the WWE Universe, hopefully, we can put the incident behind us and look forward instead. However, there is undoubtedly a lot of interest in the topic and quite a few details have been revealed about the incident. Here's what you need to know about the attack incident on Bret Hart.

#5. The Identity of the victim

Pic courtesy - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful
Pic courtesy - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful

The identity of the victim was brought to everyone's attention thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. He's been integral in bringing to light some of the information with regards to him.

The identity of the victim is a man named Zach Madsen. Aged 26 years old, he is an amateur MMA fighter with the record of 2-1. Based out of Nebraska, Madsen had quit his full-time job at Allstate in order to pursue his MMA career - one that obviously hasn't worked out as well as hoped. Fightful further reported, saying:

Prior to that he worked at the Allstate Contact Center on a chat team primarily assisting insurance agents via IM on life insurance policies.

There's even a video of his last fight, where he's seen getting choked out

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame Bret Hart Dash Wilder
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE News: Bret Hart's Hall of Fame attacker allegedly charged with assault
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dash Wilder knocks out Bret Hart's WrestleMania Hall of Fame Ceremony attacker [Watch]
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Inspiring Moments From The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases an official statement after the attack on Bret Hart 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart attacked by a fan at WWE Hall of Fame (Video)
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy things we learned on day 2 of WrestleMania 35 weekend
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising things that can happen at the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 Ceremony
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Identity of Bret Hart's attacker revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Hart Foundation join 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE are inducting the wrong Hart Foundation into the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us