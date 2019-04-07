5 things we know about Bret Hart's assault incident at the WWE Hall of Fame 2019

Bret Hart at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame was actually quite an incredible ceremony. It didn't go on as long as it usually does and the speeches and inductions were extremely memorable. Unfortunately, that isn't what made the headlines over the past many hours.

What did make the headlines was the unfortunate incident where an attacker came and took down Bret "The Hitman" Hart during his speech. Thankfully, enough people came in on time to prevent any damage from happening and the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is fine. He even continued his speech and finished it.

While it's obviously shaken up people around and the WWE Universe, hopefully, we can put the incident behind us and look forward instead. However, there is undoubtedly a lot of interest in the topic and quite a few details have been revealed about the incident. Here's what you need to know about the attack incident on Bret Hart.

#5. The Identity of the victim

Pic courtesy - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful

The identity of the victim was brought to everyone's attention thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. He's been integral in bringing to light some of the information with regards to him.

The identity of the victim is a man named Zach Madsen. Aged 26 years old, he is an amateur MMA fighter with the record of 2-1. Based out of Nebraska, Madsen had quit his full-time job at Allstate in order to pursue his MMA career - one that obviously hasn't worked out as well as hoped. Fightful further reported, saying:

Prior to that he worked at the Allstate Contact Center on a chat team primarily assisting insurance agents via IM on life insurance policies.

There's even a video of his last fight, where he's seen getting choked out

Here's a video of Bret Hart's attacker being choked out in his most recent MMA fight, which was last March pic.twitter.com/GesGd6fBet — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

