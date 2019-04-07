×
WWE News: Bret Hart's Hall of Fame attacker allegedly charged with assault

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.40K   //    07 Apr 2019, 09:16 IST

All hell broke loose at the WWE Hall of Fame, but now the police are handing out charges!
What's the story?

Earlier on tonight during WWE's WrestleMania 35 Hall of Fame Ceremony, a fan from the crowd stormed the ring and tackled Bret 'The Hitman' Hart during his Hart Foundation induction acceptance speech. It is now being reported that this person has been charged by New York Police.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Natalya were in the ring to deliver their speeches on behalf of the Hart Foundation when someone from the crowd tackled Hart to the ground. Natalya, Ronda Rousey's partner Travis Browne, Davey Boy Smith Jr and The New Day among others were quick to react and swiftly separated Bret Hart from his attacker

Dash Wilder also made headlines immediately afterward for a sweet uppercut he delivered to the, as of yet, unknown assailant when he was being escorted from the ring, knocking the attacker off of his feet.

The heart of the matter

Arash Markazi, a sports columnist for the LA Times has indicated via Twitter that the person who attacked Bret Hart will be leaving New York with more than just a heavy beating at the hands of several WWE Superstars as he's also being charged with assault.

It is not known yet if any charges will be made against any of the WWE personnel who also threw punches, but I'd imagine that's unlikely given the situation. Hopefully, the book is thrown at this individual because behavior like that can never, ever be tolerated.

What's next?

Both Bret Hart and Natalya were fine immediately after the incident and were able to continue with their speech, for which they should be heavily commended. As should the WWE Superstars who reacted quickly to disarm the situation and protect Bret Hart.

Do you think these charges are serious enough for someone attacking a performer in the ring? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

