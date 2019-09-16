5 Things we learned from WWE Clash of Champions

The Fiend and Chris Jericho

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions PPV is in the books, and the event featured a host of noteworthy storyline progressions, as well as the crowning of new champions.

Coming out of the PPV, The Revival reign supreme as the new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, and Robert Roode has a newfound purpose on the Raw brand as he successfully captured the Raw Tag Team Championships along with his partner Dolph Ziggler.

The Women's titles were all successfully defended at WWE Clash of Champions, however, rematches appear likely, so let's take a look at five things we learned coming out of this past weekend's PPV.

#5 The Fiend looks to be the next Universal title challenger

The Fiend attacks Finn Balor

The stars of WWE Clash of Champions 2019 were undoubtedly Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, as the two Champions bookended the PPV by defending, and losing, the Raw Tag Team Titles to open the show, and Seth Rollins retained the Universal title against Braun Strowman in the main event of the night.

Despite Seth Rollins escaping Clash of Champions with at least one of his two titles, he was unexpectedly attacked by The Fiend following the main event match, as Bray Wyatt made a surprise appearance and laid waste to Rollins with The Mandible Claw.

The timing of the appearance by The Fiend was interesting given next month's WWE PPV is the annual Hell in a Cell event, and the show typically features two Hell in a Cell stipulation matches.

With Bray Wyatt previously competing in matches such as House of Horrors and The Ultimate Deletion, it seems fitting that The Fiend is next in line to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title, and no doubt inside Hell in a Cell at the annual October PPV.

