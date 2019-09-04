5 Things we learned from WWE TV this week; big heel turns, backstage KOTR news, more

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.70K // 04 Sep 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ricochet and Becky Lynch

This week's episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown Live are officially in the books, and the momentum continues to build towards this year's Clash of Champions PPV, which will feature a card filled with numerous title matches.

Following WWE TV this week, below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, taking place on September 15th:

Universal Title match:

-Seth Rollins (c) vs Braun Strowman

WWE Title match:

-Kofi Kingston (c) vs Randy Orton

WWE Raw Tag Team title match:

-Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c's) vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

WWE Cruiserweight title match:

Advertisement

-Drew Gulak (c) vs Humberto Carrillo

WWE SmackDown Tag Team title match:

-The New Day (c's) vs The Revival

WWE IC title match:

-Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs The Miz

WWE SmackDown Women's title match:

-Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

The King of the Ring tournament finals

Roman Reigns vs Rowan

Let's take a look at 5 things we learned from WWE TV this week as the PPV draws closer.

#5 Rowan turned on Daniel Bryan

Rowan attacks Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live

The alliance between Rowan and Daniel Bryan appears to be over, as the big man snapped on WWE SmackDown Live this week and laid waste to both Bryan and Rowan's WWE Clash of Champions opponent, Roman Reigns.

For weeks, Rowan has been a prime suspect in the ongoing saga of who has been attacking Roman Reigns, and after being physically humiliated by an angry Daniel Bryan on WWE TV, Rowan decided he had enough, and turned on his partner.

The brutal attack by Rowan concluded WWE SmackDown Live this week, and it will be interesting to see where Bryan's allegiance lies when Rowan faces Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions. It's worth noting that creative plans in WWE still call for Reigns to face Daniel Bryan after Clash of Champions, so it's likely Bryan will be involved in the Clash bout in some form.

1 / 5 NEXT