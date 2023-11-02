5 things in WWE that are the same in 2023 as when CM Punk left

On January 27, 2014, CM Punk walked out of WWE. The Best in the World's abrupt departure came shortly before an episode of RAW and one day after the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Since then, a lot has changed in WWE. From a creative standpoint, the biggest development came in 2022 when Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the lead booker of RAW and SmackDown. WWE has also undergone a major reconstruction behind the scenes, with Endeavor recently completing its $9.3 million takeover of the company.

CM Punk is currently the hottest free agent in wrestling following his controversial AEW release in September. With WWE Survivor Series 2023 set to take place in Chicago on November 25, rumors are rife that the veteran could appear in his hometown.

In this article, let's look at five things in WWE that are the same now as when CM Punk left in 2014.

#5. A Mysterio receives boos

While Batista won the 2014 Royal Rumble match, the event was all about one man: Daniel Bryan. The Leader of the Yes! Movement lost to Bray Wyatt earlier in the night, but that didn't stop the crowd from expecting him to appear in the Royal Rumble.

As the seconds ticked down to the 30th entrant, many fans had already started a "Yes!" chant in anticipation of Bryan entering the match. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be. Rey Mysterio, wrestling's ultimate good guy, emerged as the final Rumble participant, prompting fans to react with merciless boos.

Almost a decade on, fans still boo a Mysterio family member, but not Rey. The Hall of Famer's son Dominik is the target of the crowd's ire these days. Every week, the Judgment Day member consistently receives the loudest reactions in the entire wrestling business.

#4. CM Punk's former rival Seth Rollins is WWE's workhorse

CM Punk and Seth Rollins were the first two entrants in the 2014 Royal Rumble match. They lasted 49 and 48 minutes, respectively, before being eliminated in the closing stages. Aside from Punk and Rollins, only Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns (both 33 minutes) lasted over half an hour.

Fittingly, all three former Shield members are still at the top of their game. Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, is a marquee name in AEW, while Reigns is WWE's longest-reigning champion since prime Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

As for Rollins, he continues to live up to his workhorse status. In May, The Visionary won the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship and made it his mission to prove his worth as a fighting champion.

#3. Cody Rhodes awaits first WWE world title win

The odds of Cody Rhodes entering the WWE world title picture in 2014 were slim to none. In 2013, the former Intercontinental Champion was involved in a compelling rivalry with The Shield alongside his brother Goldust. However, that angle did not lead to the singles success Rhodes might have hoped for.

On the day of CM Punk's final WWE match, The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) defeated Goldust and Rhodes to win the tag titles. The latter reinvented himself as Stardust five months later, and it was all downhill from there until 2016.

After six years away from WWE, Rhodes returned in 2022 as one of the company's top babyfaces. The American Nightmare's star power is now greater than ever as he aims to become the first Rhodes to win the big one in WWE.

#2. Heel world champion wins thanks to interferences

Between SummerSlam 2013 and Elimination Chamber 2014, Randy Orton received help to win five world title matches at premium live events. Kane, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and even Bray Wyatt got involved in The Viper's bouts to ensure he walked away with the gold.

Similarly, Roman Reigns' tenure as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not been without controversy. Over the last three years, The Tribal Chief has won many of his title matches thanks to outside interferences.

This was the case at several high-profile events, most notably WrestleMania 39 when The Bloodline prevented Cody Rhodes from "finishing the story."

#1. Uncertainty surrounding The Rock's WWE status

Shortly before CM Punk left, The Rock was in talks with WWE about facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

Plans changed, however, and Lesnar ended up conquering The Undertaker's undefeated streak instead. The Rock still appeared at the event in a promo segment with Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, but he did not wrestle.

As we approach 2024, mystery surrounds The Great One's in-ring status again. Many fans would like to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but it remains to be seen whether it will happen.

Can you think of anything else in WWE that remains the same in 2023 as when CM Punk left? Let us know in the comments section below.

