5 Things WWE should do at Clash in Paris 2025

WWE’s Clash in Paris premium live event goes live on August 31, 2025. The PLE’s match card still hasn’t been finalized, and the challengers for several championships are yet to be decided.

Ad

Triple H will need to put in a lot of work to make the event a success, especially after the pitfalls of SummerSlam. Here are five things the company should do at Clash in Paris to deliver a great show.

#5. John Cena should get a clean and blockbuster win

This should have been the year of John Cena. Instead, his entire retirement tour was filled with half-baked ideas and a heel turn nobody asked for, which suddenly got overturned ahead of SummerSlam. Barring the few minutes of Cena’s parody version of CM Punk’s pipebomb promo, his farewell tour has been a dumpster fire, and the flames are yet to die.

Ad

Trending

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Now that The Franchise Player is a babyface again, he should develop some momentum, especially since he has just 11 more appearances left. John Cena faces Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, which is another disappointment. However, things can be salvaged by giving the Never Seen 17 a clean and iconic win. Something that screams “The Champ is Here.”

Thus, Paul shouldn’t win by using his brass knuckles. Nor should Brock Lesnar attack Cena during the match.

Ad

#4. IYO SKY should become the new Women’s World Champion

Naomi relinquished the Women’s World Championship on this week’s episode of RAW. The Glow announced that she was pregnant and will be going on a hiatus to take care of herself and the baby on the way. Her title now lies vacant, and IYO SKY should win the championship once again.

Ad

The upcoming fight for the Women’s World Championship will most likely involve multiple stars at Clash in Paris. Giving the belt to The Genius of the SKY opens up several storyline options for WWE. SKY can go on to feud with Rhea Ripley once again, who can dethrone the Japanese star and secure her first career win against her.

This would also make Mami’s third Women’s World Championship run feel more earned. IYO SKY can also feud against her former Damage CTRL teammate Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has shown signs that she may turn on the former Money in the Bank winner soon. Thus, the two of them could face each other, with the world title becoming an additional prize.

Ad

As for Stephanie Vaquer, she also deserves a proper one-on-one bout against IYO SKY. The previous two matches between the two ended owing to interferences, leaving the WWE Universe guessing as to who is the better wrestler.

#3. Drew McIntyre should wait a little more for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship

Ad

Given how the events of the last two weeks of SmackDown unfolded, it seems Drew McIntyre is Cody Rhodes’ next challenger for the Undisputed Championship. The Scottish Psychopath has engaged in several verbal spats with The American Nightmare in the last 12 months. Moreover, he also deserves to win a world title soon.

However, it is unlikely that QB1 will lose the Undisputed gold right now, especially while fighting the first title defense match of his second championship run. Thus, Drew McIntyre will most likely end up becoming a stepping stone for Cody Rhodes if he challenges him at Clash in Paris.

Ad

Making The Scottish Warrior lose yet another title shot would add to his streak of coming close to world titles, but not winning the belt. The Scotsman has been chasing a world title since the 2022 Clash at the Castle PLE. Moreover, 2024 saw Drew McIntyre lose all his title shots because of CM Punk. He also lost his feuds to The Second City Saint and Damian Priest.

The Scottish Psychopath’s in-ring dominance and credibility haven’t taken a hit so far. Another big loss, however, may impact how the WWE Universe views him. Thus, Triple H should arrange for a different challenger for The American Nightmare at Clash in Paris and give McIntyre a title shot only if he ends up winning it.

Ad

#2. AJ Styles should win the Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles is feuding with Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Phenomenal One attacked Dirty Dom at AAA’s Triplemania XXXIII, where the Judgment Day member was competing for the AAA Mega Championship, but lost owing to Styles’ interference.

The Latino Cheat had defeated the two-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam to defend his title. However, if the two of them face each other for the belt at Clash in Paris, AJ Styles should emerge victorious. This would give the 48-year-old a championship to run with. Especially when he hasn’t been doing many great things lately and will retire in two years.

Ad

This will also give Finn Balor an edge in The Judgment Day. Dom losing the IC title would make The Prince and JD McDonagh the only members in the faction to hold gold on their shoulders. Thus, WWE could reintroduce the authoritarian side of Balor and push the internal tensions in the heel crew.

#1. Seth Rollins should retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk. The Second City Saint got robbed of the title just a little over five minutes after winning it against Gunther. Now, Punk will enter a Fatal Four Way match to fight for the title alongside Jey Uso and LA Knight at WWE Clash in Paris.

Ad

This would be the first title defense for Seth Rollins, who will most likely take the help of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. By hook or crook, WWE should let The Visionary hold onto the WHC. After all, this is his maiden title defense.

Moreover, Rollins should get a drawn-out rivalry with CM Punk, like The Straight Edge Superstar’s rivalry with Drew McIntyre last year. A collision between these two stars is something every WWE fan is desperately waiting to see. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead at Clash in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!