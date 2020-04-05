5 things WWE could have done better at WrestleMania 36 Night 1: Title match ends in 130 seconds, No explanation for major change

WrestleMania 36's first night concluded with an epic main event.

Did WWE make the best use of their limited resources?

Triumph

WrestleMania 36's first night is in the books and overall, we have to say that WWE did a much better job than expected, especially given the limited resources they had. Moreover, in the eight matches on the main card, we only felt that two of them were underwhelming. We'll get to that, but a great main event can save a show and The Undertaker vs AJ Styles didn't need to 'save' the show per se, but they added a lot to the first night.

The last three matches were incredible and it set the tone for the most unprecedented WrestleMania in WWE history. In front of no audience, WWE is now halfway through with the Grandest Stage of Them All. While it's clear that WWE took their foot off the gas once they shifted to the Performance Center, there were many positives. With that said, let's take a look at five things WWE could have done better on the first of two nights at WrestleMania 36.

#5 The length of the Goldberg-Braun Strowman match

And new!

Braun Strowman was the last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and it only took him 2 minutes and 10 seconds to defeat the living legend and win his first World Championship in WWE.

Braun Strowman winning was the right decision, especially given that Goldberg wasn't staying past WrestleMania 36. However, we felt that the match should have gone longer than 130 seconds.

Goldberg can't go too long in the ring without gassing out, which is a justified reason for him to have short matches. However, his WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar was the perfect example of how to have a Goldberg match - short, crisp, and intense. It was 5 minutes of non-stop action without a second wasted. WWE should have gone along those lines rather than have a match that featured two or three moves in total.

