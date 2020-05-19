5 Things WWE fans deserve to see if/when Becky Lynch returns

There's plenty of stories left to tell if The Man decides to come back around

If you watched any WWE programming or went on Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube this week, then there's a really good chance you heard the news. Becky Lynch is pregnant.

The 4-time Women's Champion made the shocking announcement a week ago on RAW. She tearfully told the WWE Universe that she had to go away for a while and relinquished her RAW Women's Championship to her longtime rival and Ms. Money in the Bank Asuka.

Lynch left her coveted Championship in the hands of The Empress, telling her to be the warrior as The Man is off to become The Mom. Lynch is due in December, which would put her on track for a return sometime in the spring of 2021.

That's a very rough estimate, however. The truth is, we don't know when or even if The Man will come back to WWE. Neither does she. Lynch told People Magazine:

"I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself. So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open."

In that same interview, Lynch said she has accomplished everything she ever wanted to do in WWE. That doesn't mean there isn't anything for her should she decide to make an in-ring comeback. There are plenty of stories left to tell if The Man decides to come back around. Let's take a look at a few options.

#5 A proper feud with Bayley

A program between these two Horsewomen would be must-see

When it comes to the battles featuring WWE's Four Horsewomen, there's one member that The Man is yet to have a proper one on one angle with - at least since their days in NXT.

Lynch, of course, has a storied rivalry with Charlotte Flair and she bested Sasha Banks in a classic Hell in a Cell match last October. When it comes to Bayley though, we have yet to see these two really square off. This despite numerous pleas for a fight from Lynch on social media.

You not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let’s have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don’t hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 27, 2019

It was roughly this time last year that Becky dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte, only to have Bayley cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title for herself. In the weeks that followed Lynch teased that she'd be coming after her blue belt, but we never saw that match up.

Lynch and Bayley did square off as part of the main event triple threat with Shayna Baszler at Survivor Series, but these two deserve their own major program. The fans deserve to see that happen as well.