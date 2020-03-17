5 Things WWE got right on RAW this week (March 16, 2020)

RAW delivered the best possible show with the limited resources at hand this week.

Edge, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, and Stone Cold were among the big names present at the show.

The creatives utilized their resources to deliver the best possible show

Even with the Coronavirus pandemic taking over the world at the moment, WWE has not shied away from trying to deliver some entertainment to the fans, despite things being extremely worrying.

Live from the Performance Center in front of no crowd, RAW tried to deliver as much as it could on a night that was missing several top stars, saw the appearance of many icons, and tried to deliver amid travel issues.

Yet, the brand was able to pull through with some great promos this week, even though the in-ring action was barely there. WWE used this week’s show to build solely towards WrestleMania 36, which will now take place at the Performance Center too, and simply pushed the rivalries that will unfold at The Show of Shows.

With Edge, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold all scheduled for the show, fans were compelled to tune in even if they didn’t feel like they wanted to. While the show wasn’t explosive, it was still extremely good for building storylines.

With that in mind, we will look at the 5 things the company got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 The only match

While RAW did not cut down on the minutes it was aired for this week, it did cut down on the in-ring action quite a bit and fans got to watch only a single match during the night!

Seth Rollins, Murphy, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Riddick Moss, and several other stars were all missing from the show, and that gave the company a chance to book a non-title match between Rey Mysterio and the United States Champion Andrade.

The two men have had a long rivalry and Andrade had defeated Mysterio a few months ago to win the United States Championship.

Andrade took the fight to Mysterio from the opening bell and continued to dominate in the match through the commercial break. Mysterio fought back thereafter and set up the 619 while an animated Asuka watched on commentary.

While he couldn’t get it right the first time, he soon set Andrade up for another 619 and then picked up the victory after delivering a top-rope splash. This was a good fast-paced match on a night where no other Superstars competed and possibly sets up a clash between the two men for the title at WrestleMania 36.

The only thing WWE could have done differently is having Humberto Carrillo or Angel Garza at ringside looking for an opportunity to get in a rivalry with the US Champion.

