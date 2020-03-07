5 Things WWE got right on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber

SmackDown focused a lot on tag team action

SmackDown has been building towards some interesting storylines over the past few weeks, and the Elimination Chamber will see the conclusion of some of those rivalries.

This week’s episode was big on segments and tag team matches, as we witnessed the return of the New World Order (nWo) on the show for one night only.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley along with Sasha Banks took on Naomi and Lacey Evans in order to avenge their loss from last week. Sheamus continued his series of squash matches against Apollo Crews this week in a return that is soon going to get stale if the creatives don’t pull up their socks.

Fire & Desire took on Dana Brooke and Carmella, while the men’s tag team division spent almost an hour battling in a Gauntlet match to determine the final entrant for the SmackDown Tag Team match for Elimination Chamber.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on the road to Elimination Chamber.

#5 Finally gave the women a challenger

Do you remember the last time you watched a Women’s Tag Team Championship match? In case you don’t, let me remind you that it took place on the Dec 15th at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs between The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Since then, the duo has only defended the titles once in a dark match after RAW. An injury to Kairi Sane at TLC and Asuka’s ascension into the RAW Women’s Championship contender’s role were the key reasons why the two women did not defend their titles for over three months.

When all hope seemed lost, Creative finally realized that the women’s division had another title too which needs a storyline. This week’s SmackDown gave fans the good news that former champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross wanted a shot at The Kabuki Warriors’ titles. Bliss and Cross themselves last competed as a team in January, and the duo needs to get back in competition again as they are both top Superstars.

Even though Bliss’s challenge poses as a spoiler for Elimination Chamber, Creative did the right job by turning their attention to the Women’s Tag Team titles with WrestleMania on the horizon.

