5 Things WWE got right on the RAW after Extreme Rules (July 20, 2020)

WWE Extreme Rules featured a couple of brutal stipulation matches from WWE RAW. During the night, we saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his title against Dolph Ziggler in a one-sided stipulation, while Asuka was robbed of her RAW Women’s Championship by Sasha Banks with the help of her friend Bayley.

However, the most gruesome match for the night from WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins gouge out Rey Mysterio’s eye to win the 'Eye for an Eye' match and send the legend to the hospital.

WWE was looking to build upon those storylines on this week’s RAW. However, the biggest match scheduled for the night saw Randy Orton take on the Big Show in an Unsanctioned match.

Kairi Sane scored a big victory over SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on the show, while The Street Profits returned to the ring.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on RAW after Extreme Rules.

#5 Dolph Ziggler begs for another chance against Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre was out on WWE RAW late in the night to taunt Dolph Ziggler. He said that The ShowOff made tall claims and had high hopes but fell short once again when he tried to step up to The Scottish Psychopath.

McIntyre was out to look for a worthy competitor to defend his WWE Championship against at SummerSlam, but Ziggler came out once again to interrupt the segment.

The ShowOff demanded a second shot at the title, but the face of WWE RAW wasn’t ready to give him another chance after agreeing to a one-sided stipulation match for Extreme Rules.

Ziggler tried to attack McIntyre but ended up failing, after which he begged The Scottish Psychopath for another shot at the title.

McIntyre ended up agreeing, but on his own terms. The WWE Champion stated that he would give Ziggler a match when he wants, albeit under a stipulation of his choosing which he’d reveal just before the match.

This was an interesting segment given that most of us believed that the McIntyre and Ziggler rivalry was temporary and came to an end at WWE Extreme Rules.

With Randy Orton still wanting to end a few more legends' careers on the roster, it makes sense that the creatives have blocked the WWE Championship scene for some time longer with Ziggler until Orton finally targets The Scottish Psychopath.