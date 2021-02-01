5 things WWE got right at Royal Rumble 2021 - Former WWE Champion wins main event; Former Universal Champion returns

Many fans believe that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is more exciting than WrestleMania. They aren’t wrong, as Royal Rumble matches are some of the most exciting matches in all of WWE. This year’s Royal Rumble was the first after the death of Pat Patterson, the man who made the iconic Royal Rumble match.

The pre-show match of the event saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair defend their titles against former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Goldberg returned for a WWE Championship opportunity against last year’s Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre. Sasha Banks defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella on the show.

One of the most intense matches of the night saw Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match.

The two Royal Rumble Matches were also scheduled for the show as 30 men and 30 women got an opportunity of a lifetime to headline WrestleMania. The matches had some great returns and memorable spots to kick off 2021 the right way.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE did right at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

#5 Sasha Banks took down Carmella at WWE Royal Rumble

On the pre-show of WWE Royal Rumble, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to win back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Lacey Evans helped the heels win the titles by attacking Flair.

Seeing how the partnership between Flair and Asuka wasn’t making too much sense, it was arguably the right call to take the titles off them. On the main show of Royal Rumble, Carmella looked to take the SmackDown Women’s Championship off Sasha Banks.

Banks started the match on the right foot and was able to take control early. Reginald tried to interfere in the match, and she took him down off the apron. The SmackDown Women’s Champion hurt her leg while performing a Meteora. Carmella took advantage and tied Banks’ hair to the bottom rope as she proceeded to stop her into the mat.

Banks made a comeback into the match and took down Reginald with a headscissor outside the ring. The referee finally ejected Reginald from ringside.

After the two women tried their finishers on each other, The Boss made Carmella tap out to the Bank Statement to pick up the victory. The match was fun and allowed both women to show their talent.

Banks’ victory allows WWE to book a potential big dream match for WrestleMania. The Women’s Royal Rumble match winner will likely get a shot at Banks and her title.