5 Things WWE got right on SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2025

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2025 Royal Rumble packed a few big matches and segments. Kevin Owens appeared early in the night ahead of his title match against Cody Rhodes. The Prizefighter was surprisingly interrupted by CM Punk, who looks like a favorite to win the 30-man elimination match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax unintentionally leveled out her partner Candice LeRae while ambushing WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Naomi also picked up an important win over Liv Morgan on the show.

Check out the five things WWE SmackDown did right just hours before the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. Jimmy Uso picked up a crucial win on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes squared off in another singles match on the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans are still getting used to seeing Jimmy compete as a solo star.

The match was action-packed, and both stars got some good moves in. In the end, Jimmy picked up a much-needed win over the former NXT Champion.

This was Jimmy’s first singles win after eight losses. It was also the first time he pinned a superstar in a singles match since August 2023. That shows just how far behind he is compared to Jey Uso as a solo star.

WWE could build on Jimmy as a solo star going forward. He will need to pick up some notable wins to become a threat.

#4. Made Kevin Owens’ potential win at the Royal Rumble believable for the first time

Kevin Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. His challenge has been watered down by the fact that most stars have made it clear that they will challenge Cody for the title at WrestleMania if they win the Royal Rumble match.

This week, WWE finally looked to build some steam behind a potential Kevin Owens win. CM Punk interrupted the heel and cut a promo, making it clear that he would come for him if they both won their respective matches.

KO needed the boost heading into the Royal Rumble. SmackDown could have done a lot more over the weeks to keep fans guessing who’d win on Saturday night.

#3. Michin got the better of Chelsea Green

Michin and Chelsea Green have been feuding for months now. Michin wants to win the Women’s United States Championship, and many fans want to see her as a future champion in the company.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw the two stars compete before Michin picked up a disqualification win. However, the babyface got the upper hand on her opponent after the bell and beat her down with a kendo stick.

The feud will likely continue, and the creative team could soon award Michin the title. In either case, she is getting some much-needed exposure in a championship rivalry.

#2. Andrade picked up a clean win over The Miz on WWE SmackDown

Much like Jimmy Uso, Andrade was in dire need of a win on Friday night. WWE used The Miz to deliver that win to El Idolo.

The two stars faced off after The Miz unintentionally inspired the match. Andrade was flawless throughout and won to stay on top.

What the brand did right was keep The Wyatt Sicks out of the action. It allowed El Idolo to pick up a clean win. Wyatt Sicks could have appeared after the contest, but the company kept them away from this week’s show.

#1. Damian Priest and LA Knight’s partnership

Damian Priest came out on SmackDown to cut an impressive promo before Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga interrupted him. A brawl ensued, and the heels looked to do some damage to Priest before LA Knight made the save.

Later on, SmackDown, Priest, and Knight took on the Bloodline members in a tag team match. The match went well, and The Archer of Infamy won with the South of Heaven to Tama Tonga.

Not many fans saw the babyface pairing coming. They did well together, and fans supported them throughout the two segments. WWE could capitalize on their popularity and keep them paired for some time before they get individual assignments.

