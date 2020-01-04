5 Things WWE must do on next week's RAW

WWE has a lot of explaining to do on next week's RAW.

What can fans expect next week on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW?

While WWE has fallen into somewhat of a monotonous state over the holiday break, all that changed on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW and now there are several pressing questions that demand to be answered. Of course how WWE chooses to answer these questions is up for debate, but they have quite a few loose ends to start tying up.

For example, how does Lana respond to Liv Morgan's revelation on RAW last week? How will WWE book Becky Lynch versus Asuka now that the Royal Rumble is coming up. What about the two title matches that are set to take place on next week's edition of RAW? What will WWE ultimately decide to do there?

With that stated and the very first RAW of the year almost upon us, here are five things WWE could do next Monday. As always, let us know your thoughts below and tell us what you hope WWE accomplishes on RAW next week.

#5. Don't go through with U.S. Title match

Andrade deserves a bigger stage to showcase his talents.

WWE needs a big venue to showcase a match like Rey Mysterio vs Andrade for the United States Title and an ordinary episode of RAW just isn't that place. In fact, with Andrade winning the title at a house show and WWE needing to prove that he's the next big thing, why not save the match for the Royal Rumble?

At least that way Andrade can continue to build up heat as a heel champion, WWE can involve others in the storyline, and 'El Idolo' can get the crowning moment he deserves at the Royal Rumble. If nothing else, WWE needs to make Andrade's new United States Championship reign a momentous one and they can definitely accomplish that at a pay-per-view with a legacy as rich as the Royal Rumble.

