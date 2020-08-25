5 things WWE must do with Roman Reigns following his return

The wrestling world is abuzz following the shocking return of Roman Reigns at the end of SummerSlam. The Big Dog attacked 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their Universal Championship match.

Reigns is back and looks better than ever. The Big Dog has immediately staked his claim for a Universal Championship match after he withdrew from his title match at WrestleMania 36 out of concerns to his health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He seems to have adopted a new attitude and has a visible edge to him, a welcome change from how WWE has booked him in the past. It remains to be seen whether it was a full-blown heel turn, something that the company could have pulled the trigger multiple times in the past. This was a promising start, but there is still quite a way to go before Reigns' return can be called a complete success.

There are some things WWE must ensure while booking their biggest full-time star, and a couple of mistakes that must be avoided. Here are five things WWE must do with Roman Reigns, following his return at SummerSlam.

#5 Make Roman Reigns the leader of RETRIBUTION

Roman Reigns' Tagline on his shirt is "Wreck Everyone & Leave".



Retribution ever since they appeared in WWE just wrecks everyone & leave.



Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/RliFp3i1Hl — Dotty™ (@AyoDotty) August 24, 2020

This isn't necessarily a "must" for WWE, but the possible reveal of Roman Reigns as the leader of RETRIBUTION would instantly save the group and make it a force to be reckoned with. SummerSlam was not exactly kind to RETRIBUTION, with it's only mention coming via a video package.

The fact that WWE produced only a package for this group of hooligans at such a big pay-per-view like SummerSlam may have been detrimental to their credibility. But all hope is not lost. If Reigns is at the forefront of the chaos, this angle will definitely be rescued.

Advertisement

Reigns does not need RETRIBUTION, but RETRIBUTION might need him. In his new avatar, Reigns seems to be a 'one-man wrecking crew', with his vicious assault on both The Fiend and Braun Strowman being unassisted.

It would still be cool to see Roman Reigns as the face of carnage, taking over SmackDown every Friday night on FOX. Maybe this is why RETRIBUTION has been more aggressive on the Blue brand.