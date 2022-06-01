5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week (May 31, 2022): Women's Breakout Tournament finals date set, Mandy Rose crashes through a table ahead of In Your House

NXT In Your House takes place this Saturday. The go-home show was presented last night as the company sought to build as much hype as possible heading into the special event.

Prior to Tuesday night's broadcast, it was confirmed that a Women's Championship Summit would take place between Toxic Attraction and Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. Along with that, Cora Jade was advertised to battle Elektra Lopez, and North American Champion Cameron Grimes would take on Nathan Frazer.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week.

#5 Solo Sikoa picked up another impressive victory

Solo Sikoa in action against Duke Hudson

Following his clash with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Duke Hudson claimed that Solo Sikoa wasn't at his level. A one-on-one match was signed to put that assumption to the test.

The Street Champion of the Island finished off Hudson with a splash from the top rope. The victory once again showcased just how talented Sikoa is and that he is essentially on the cusp of something special.

#4 NXT families will collide at In Your House

Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar come to an agreement

Another sit-down occurred this week with Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar looking to settle their differences. The pair agreed to a match for In Your House, with D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo & Troy Donovan battling Legado del Fantasma.

It was the right call for the multi-person match to be signed for this Saturday. It immediately has a big match feel and will no doubt deliver. This will somewhat bring down the curtain on the rivalry between the two families that has occurred over a number of weeks.

#3 North American Champion Cameron Grimes secures victory before title bout

North American Champion Cameron Grimes competing against Nathan Frazer

Cameron Grimes will defend the North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes on Saturday. Before he made it to the the In Your House bout, the champion collided with Nathan Frazer and picked up a solid victory.

After the match, Trick Williams and Carmello came out to attack Grimes, but he turned the tables to stand tall to end the broadcast. It was exactly the right call to give the 28-year-old a prominent showing before his title defense.

#2 NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose crashes through a table ahead of In Your House clash

No matter what NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose does, Wendy Choo always seems to have her number. That trend continued on this week's episode when the pajama-wearing superstar dived from the top rope, crash-landing on the leader of Toxic Attraction below, who was laid out on a table.

The focus on Choo having the upper hand again was the right way to lead into the Women's Championship match this weekend. It will ultimately give fans the thought that Rose's days as champion may be numbered.

#1 Women's Breakout Tournament Final will take place next week

After Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez punched their ticket to the Women's Breakout Tournament finals, there was some uncertainty as to when the match would take place.

It was confirmed that the headline bout will take place during next Tuesday night's broadcast. With In Your House stacked from top to bottom, having the match contested next week will allow it to shine and will likely have the main event spot.

Do you think Wendy Choo will take the NXT Women's Championship from Mandy Rose this Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy NXT 2.0 this week? Yes No 4 votes so far