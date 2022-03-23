5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Surprising end to Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic; Grayson Waller impresses again

Several good matches were set for this week’s WWE NXT. With TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on the horizon, many superstars were looking to leave a mark with impressive performances.

Tony D’Angelo competed against Dexter Lumis in one of the best matches of the night. The heel will face Tommaso Ciampa at the upcoming TakeOver event.

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker faced Robert Roode to warm up before his big match against Dolph Ziggler. A couple of NXT North American Championship match qualifiers were also booked for the show.

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray competed in the final of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament against Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai. The winners were promised a future title shot against a champion of their choosing.

The Creed Brothers defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans to make another statement this week. However, the two brothers helplessly watched their gym get destroyed by two masked men after the contest.

It was a good episode by the brand ahead of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on Tuesday night.

#5. Solo Sikoa won the Ladder Match Qualifier on WWE NXT

Solo Sikoa picked up a memorable win this week

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joined commentary for the first match of the night. Solo Sikoa took on Roderick Strong in the WWE NXT North American Championship match qualifier.

Sikoa looked good from the start and gave the veteran a tough time. Strong did make a few comebacks, but he couldn’t keep his larger opponent off his feet for long. Sikoa and Roddy fought to the top rope before the former dropped his opponent with a headbutt.

Sikoa hit a Uso Splash to finish off Strong and pick up the win. It was an outstanding match for Sikoa. He is growing as a top competitor on the brand. However, it was surprising to watch The Messiah of the Backbreaker pick up another clean loss.

He has a match against the NXT United Kingdom Champion coming up soon, and WWE could have done much more to protect him in the finish. It will be interesting to see if he carries on with NXT in the future or switches to another brand.

#4. Dexter Lumis and Tony D’Angelo put on a good show before Tommaso Ciampa left a mark

WWE NXT mixed things up this week as Dexter Lumis faced Tony D’Angelo in a one-on-one match. Lumis controlled the match early and intimidated his larger opponent.

D’Angelo took back control of the contest by luring Lumis out of the ring. He threw The Tortured Artist into the steel steps. Duke Hudson distracted Lumis to give D’Angelo a chance to halt his comeback.

The heel grabbed the crowbar, but Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta tried to stop him from using it. He ripped it out of Pirotta’s hands and hit The Tortured Artist right in the face. A swinging neck breaker followed to award D’Angelo another tainted win.

Tony D cut a promo after the match before Tommaso Ciampa appeared to plant him with a Fairy Tale Ending. He promised to write his own fairy tale ending at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

It was odd that the referee did not disqualify D’Angelo for using the crowbar in the finish. However, the heel got what he deserved thanks to Ciampa. The two men will have a hard-hitting contest at the upcoming NXT TakeOver.

#3. Grayson Waller got the better of A-Kid to progress to the NXT North American Championship match

Grayson Waller talked himself up before his match against A-Kid on WWE NXT. The two men did battle for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match.

Solo Sikoa watched the match up close as A-Kid took control of the match early. Waller fought back and went for his signature move, but The Spanish Sensation caught him mid-flight and locked him in the guillotine.

The heel fought out and blocked a dive before hitting his rolling stunner finisher for the win. After the contest, Carmelo Hayes offered Kid, Roderick Strong, and Cameron Grimes a second chance in a Triple Threat qualifier for the Ladder Match.

Trick Williams taunted Kid and ate an enzuigiri for his trouble. The match showcased just how good The Spanish Sensation is in the ring. However, WWE made the right call to give Waller the win and continue his great heel run. He’ll be a frontrunner to win the title at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#2. Duke Hudson held his own against Gunther in a losing effort

Duke Hudson put up some resistance against The Ring General

Duke Hudson was looking for a challenge on WWE NXT. Gunther came out to face the six-foot-five superstar. Hudson outsmarted Gunther for a few minutes before taking a thunderous chop from The Ring General.

Gunther grounded his opponent with a series of chops and a boot in the corner. Hudson fought out of a headlock to showcase his strength. He hit his opponent with a German Suplex with the help of the ropes.

The former NXT UK Champion took back control and finished off Hudson with a thunderous powerbomb. He talked down LA Knight before The Million Dollar Superstar came out to get in his face.

Imperium attacked Knight, but MSK made the save to end the segment. Hudson did a surprisingly good job against the dominant superstar. He held his own for some time and did not get squashed by the massive man.

Knight vs. Gunther will be a great contest. Both men are great in the ring, and they could put on a show-stealing match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#1. Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray won the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament

An Over-The-Moonsault helped Io Shirai pick up the win

Toxic Attraction had a new Toxic Lounge closer to the ring to watch the final of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament final. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai were all pumped up for their match against Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray.

Shirai took control of the contest early and grounded Choo. She tried for a 619, but Choo blocked it with her pillow. The action picked up as both teams traded some good moves to keep the action ticking.

KLR accidentally sent Shirai out of the ring, and Choo nearly got the pin off a rollup. The babyfaces hit the 619 followed by a splash on Kai but Choo broke up the pin.

The match went back and forth before Lee Ray hit Choo with a KLR Bomb. Io Shirai hit a beautiful Moonsault to pick up the win for her team. It was a fantastic way to end the tournament.

Shirai and Lee Ray surprised the NXT Women’s Champion by announcing that they wanted to cash in their title opportunity against her. Cora Jade joined the fray and sent Toxic Attraction running.

It was a huge announcement after a great match. NXT has now booked a Fatal 4-Way for the women’s title at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. It will likely be one of the best matches on the show.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray have challenged for the tag team titles instead? Yes No 3 votes so far