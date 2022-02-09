5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Dolph Ziggler arrives; Mandy Rose bags another win

The creative team was looking to build some big matches and segments this week, with WWE NXT Vengeance Day on the horizon. Bron Breakker was scheduled to host a Championship Summit with Santos Escobar on the show. The two superstars were interrupted by a couple of men who were looking for a title shot themselves.

Mandy Rose was ready to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kay Lee Ray. The brand was also ready to build towards the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament on the show.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

A few newcomers competed in big matches this week, while many of the veterans picked up crucial victories. All in all, WWE booked a solid episode on Tuesday night that gave fans something good to look forward to.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on the episode before Vengeance Day.

#5. Creed Brothers progressed in the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic

The Creed Brothers took on The Grizzled Young Veterans in the semifinals of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic. The brothers dominated early before GYV managed to isolate Brutus Creed.

Brutus endured for some time before fighting back and making the hot tag to Julius Creed. He ran over James Drake and went on a roll.

Drake hit a suicide dive, and GYV hit Doomsday Device for a nearfall. The Creed Brothers did not let the match slip and hit a double-team move. A low clothesline from Brutus helped the brothers pick up the victory and move into the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

The match was entertaining and arguably the best one of the night. It was heartbreaking to see Grizzled Young Veterans take another loss in a major tournament. Drake and Gibson work like a well-oiled machine and deliver in every match they perform in.

Creed Brothers have been great together, and it was the right call to have them progress to the final of the tournament. They are now the favorites to win and likely become the next NXT Tag Team Champions. A match between Imperium and Creed Brothers for the titles will be epic, to say the least.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha