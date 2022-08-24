5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Title unifications confirmed; Lovers reunited

WWE NXT recapped Heatwave this week before diving into the build for the upcoming Worlds Collide event. Several superstars came face-to-face throughout the show to set up some big matches for the event.

With NXT UK announcing that it will end soon, the creative team did well to book some massive rivalries that will help most of the top stars of the brand survive on the show. A tag team championship match also took place on this week's show.

Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes picked up a dominant win to start building up some momentum again. The rivalry between Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller also heated up on Tuesday night.

Overall, WWE booked a good episode of the show that hosted some top matches and segments.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week's show:

#5. Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate agreed to unify their titles at World Collide

WWE NXT kicked off with a recap of Heatwave. Bron Breakker made his way to the middle and spoke about his match against JD McDonagh. He put his challenger over but claimed that he was better than everyone out there.

He brought up Tyler Bate before the NXT UK Champion came out to the ring. He joined Breakker, and the two men took a few shots at each other. It was good to see the two superstars agree that McDonagh was one of their toughest opponents.

They agreed to fight each other at Worlds Collide in two weeks. The match was booked to unify the NXT and UK Titles at the show.

The segment wasn't too long, and neither of the superstars got physical. However, it was good to see the two men stand face-to-face and accept a match that will take away one man's title.

While title unifications can be tricky, WWE has seemingly done a pretty good job with Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. Pretty Deadly entered the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship picture before Worlds Collide

Pretty Deadly ruined the NXT UK Tag Team Championship match

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defended their WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Gallus this week. Before the match, Fallon Henley and Lash Legend were seen brawling backstage.

Wolfgang and Briggs kicked off the action, and the former took control of the contest. He unloaded on the champ and cornered him with some big strikes.

Jensen tagged in and tried to gain some momentum for his team. He hit a Bulldog before falling to a few big moves by Gallus. The champs took back control before Lash Legend came out to attack Henley again. This was followed by Pretty Deadly arriving at the scene.

Briggs and Jensen abandoned the match and fought Kit Wilson and Elton Prince to the back. The referee counted them out before Diamond Mine appeared to attack Gallus.

Briggs and Jensen arguably do not have much charisma, and it will perhaps be difficult for them to remain champions for long. Pretty Deadly's inclusion in the rivalry will help the creative team book a Triple Threat Match for the titles.

It would be the perfect way to take the titles off the duo and then have the victors go up against Diamond Mine in a title unification match.

#3. Blair Davenport won big; the InDex love story lived on after Dexter Lumis' return

Indi Hartwell and Blair Davenport competed in a match on WWE NXT. Hartwell started well and sent Davenport out of the ring early. Davenport hit back with some impressive moves and locked in a cobra clutch.

Hartwell hit back with a senton and a spinebuster to keep the match ticking. She hit a big boot and looked to hit Davenport with a suplex off the top rope. Blair dropped her off the ropes and hit a Brainbuster before pinning her for the win.

Blair Davenport called out NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose after the match. The Toxic Attraction leader demanded respect from her future challenger. The NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura came out and set up a title unification match at Worlds Collide.

Blair wasn't happy to be left out as she was the No.1 Contender for the title. Meiko agreed to make it a Triple Threat Match.

Meanwhile, Hartwell was sitting in the ring completely devastated. Dexter Lumis showed up at ringside, and the two had a reunion. Not a word was spoken as they embraced each other before Dexter was arrested. He handed Indi a note as the segment came to an end.

The two segments did well to entertain the fans. Meiko's arrival will help bolster the women's division. Meanwhile, it was good to see Lumis and Hartwell together again.

#2. Tyler Bate put down the gigantic Von Wagner on WWE NXT

The Big Strong Boi put down Von Wagner on WWE NXT

Von Wagner was looking to pick up a big win on this week's show. He took on NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a non-title match.

The British star was caught off guard as he was thrown around by Wagner with ease. He hit the champ with a Fallaway Slam to knock the wind out of him.

Bate fired back and sent Wagner outside the ring before hitting a dive over the ropes. He countered a powerbomb attempt but was taken down with a clothesline by Wagner.

The NXT UK Champion took the big man down with a few strikes before connecting with an Exploder Suplex. He hit the Corkscrew Senton Atomico and pinned the big man for the win.

Wagner has arguably remained unimpressive even after competing with some of the biggest names in the business. WWE did well to book Bate against a larger opponent to show that the Brit can take anyone down. The win will give him some momentum ahead of Worlds Collide.

#1. Wendy Choo put Tiffany Stratton to sleep

Wendy Choo overcame Tiffany Stratton in the Lights Out match

The main event on Tuesday night was a Lights Out match between Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton. The crowd saw the lights being dimmed as the two women made their entrances for the contest.

Stratton attacked Wendy with a trash can and then got hold of a toolbox to take her opponent down. Choo fired back and set up a trashcan in the corner of the ring to Irish Whip Stratton but went head-first into it herself.

Tiffany saw a bed at ringside and tried to put her opponent through it. However, Choo continued to fight on and dodged some of Stratton's best moves. Choo used a weapon to lock in the crossface before Stratton sprayed her in the face with hairspray.

The two continued to hit each other with some power moves before Legos were spread across the ring. Choo tried to use it to her advantage, but Tiffany slammed her into the plastic toys for maximum damage.

Choo kicked out and stayed alive in the match for some time before hitting her finisher on Stratton and pinning her for the win. WWE did well to give the two female superstars the top spot on the show. They had an entertaining match that helped Wendy Choo come across as a threatening competitor.

