Not many matches were scheduled for this week’s WWE NXT. However, a few segments led to top-class contests throughout the show. Bron Breakker opened the night and set up the biggest match for the main event.

Meanwhile, R-Truth appeared on NXT for a match against Grayson Waller. The match was cut short because of an unfortunate injury suffered by the legendary superstar.

Mandy Rose celebrated her record-breaking championship reign on the show. However, it did not end the way she wanted. Meanwhile, Odyssey Jones made his much-anticipated return after nearly eleven months.

Cora Jade ran through Valentina Feroz, while Kiana James defeated Thea Hail in a contest that will probably help build their rivalry. Wes Lee also found the next challenger for his North American Championship.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5. The opening segment set up a match for Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly was confident on WWE NXT.

Bron Breakker kicked off WWE NXT and congratulated the winners of Halloween Havoc. Pretty Deadly showed up and made fun of the NXT Champion. The duo wanted more of the spotlight on the show.

Breakker told them to stop brushing their hair for hours if they wanted to be taken seriously. The exchange brought out Wes Lee, who was ready to look up to the top champion of the brand.

After trading some words, Lee and Breakker challenged Pretty Deadly to a tag team match later in the show.

It was a fun segment that pushed Bron to do better on the mic. He showed that he could be as good an entertainer as he is as a fighter.

Meanwhile, Lee needed the exposure to come across as a top singles superstar. Working with Breakker and one of the best tag teams in the company helped him gain a lot more confidence.

#4. Odyssey Jones returned to WWE NXT

Odyssey Jones made a triumphant return to WWE NXT.

Odyssey Jones debuted as a mean force on the WWE NXT brand last year. However, an injury in January 2022 shelved him for some time. However, he was back on this week’s show.

He took on the lesser-known Javier Bernal in his return match. Jones took control of the contest early before Bernal grounded him with a few good moves. He hit elbow drops and worked on Jones’ surgically repaired shoulder.

The big man fought out before hitting a slam on his opponent. A clothesline nearly ripped Bernal’s head off his shoulders as Jones picked up momentum. He hit a splash in the corner, followed by the Boss Man Slam for the win.

The match was quick but gave both superstars a chance to hit some big moves. In the end, Odyssey Jones showed off his in-ring prowess. He is among the most powerful men in the locker room, and NXT could look to use him for some big matches.

#3. Alba Fyre ruined Mandy Rose’s iconic celebration

Alba Fyre made her intentions clear on WWE NXT.

Toxic Attraction came out to celebrate Mandy Rose’s record-breaking title reign. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne spoke about how great their leader’s run had been in the company. A video package showed all the competitors Rose had overcome to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Mandy talked about how her looks got in the way of her talent earlier, but Dolin and Jayne helped her prove that she’s among the best in the ring. However, Toxic Attraction was interrupted by Alba Fyre, who attacked the trio.

She attacked Rose and Jayne while sending Dolin through a table in the ring. Fyre took the mic and said she would take out Jayne next week before taking the title away from Rose.

The Golden Goddess has run through nearly every competitor on the brand to retain her title. Alba Fyre looks like the most suitable contender to take the championship away from her. WWE should give the two women a much better match this time around.

#2. Indi Hartwell finally had a good match on the show

A backstage argument between Indi Hartwell and Zoey Stark led to a match. The latter took control early on, but her anger got the better of her.

Hartwell sent Stark outside the ring before tackling her to the floor and sending her back inside. She worked on the veteran and looked to do as much damage as possible before Stark fought out.

She hit a knee to the head, followed by a springboard for a near fall. Stark lost her cool again and unloaded on Hartwell in the corner. She almost put her opponent through the announcement table.

Nikkita Lyons got involved and tried to calm her partner down to avoid getting disqualified. Hartwell took advantage of the situation and hit a big boot in the ring to pin Stark for the win.

This was arguably the best match Indi has had in months. Her stocks fell after the disbanding of The Way. She is now the only superstar from the faction still performing in NXT. The match showcased what she is capable of in the ring.

Meanwhile, Stark seems to be drifting down the dark road once again. It could lead to a rivalry between her and Lyons before one of them progresses to the top title picture.

#1. Pretty Deadly overcame two champions to retain their titles

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defended their NXT Tag Team Championship against Bron Breakker and Wes Lee after their confrontation earlier in the show. Pretty Deadly tried to isolate Lee early on, but Breakker tagged in and hit a few good moves before a brawl broke out.

Lee came in again and was targeted by the tag team champions once again. Bron came in and hit a double vertical suplex on Pretty Deadly to showcase his strength.

Wes Lee came back in and hit a few good moves to regain control of the contest. He was ready to hit his finisher before Carmelo Hayes came out and dropped him from the top rope. His actions allowed Wilson to pin Lee quickly.

After the match, the NXT North American Champion attacked Hayes and sent him running. Von Wagner came out of nowhere to take Breakker down with a big boot.

The challengers for the two singles titles were confirmed in the show's final moments. Wagner still needs to prove himself against top superstars. A rivalry against Bron Breakker will be good for his career.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Has Von Wagner done enough to get a shot at the NXT Title? Yes No 0 votes