5 Things WWE NXT got right this week: Champion laid out, top tag team accepts a big challenge

Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller got into a brawl at the performance center before WWE NXT this week. The two men came face-to-face once again and got into another fight. This time, Waller got the better of the NXT Champion and sent him into the barricades to have the last laugh.

The Creed Brothers also returned to the ring to compete in a tag team match before continuing their rivalry with Indus Sher. A Women’s Tag Team Championship match was also held to make the show more interesting.

Elektra Lopez defeated Wendy Choo to continue proving herself in the women’s division. Meanwhile, Kiana James and Fallon Henley picked up the win as a tag team and moved ahead in their quest to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The show was more about building toward Vengeance Day than anything else. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5. Tiffany Stratton scored a comeback victory on WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton scored a win following her return.

Tiffany Stratton returned to WWE NXT this week and took on Indi Hartwell in a singles match. Hartwell attacked Stratton before the bell and continued to keep the pressure on after the match got going.

The Buff Barbie tricked Hartwell and faked an injury to cheap-shot her. She stayed on the attack and hit Indi Wrestling with a rolling Fireman’s Carry Slam and Moonsault to win the match.

The match could have lasted a little longer to allow both women to land some more spots. Stratton is improving in the ring weekly, which was a splendid display of what she can do.

The Buff Barbie will probably be built for a championship feud opposite Roxanne Perez. It will be an excellent opportunity for Perez to prove herself against a strong heel down the line.

#4. JD McDonagh got back to his winning ways

Andre Chase presented an award to Thea Hail for her first win on WWE NXT. JD McDonagh interrupted them and mocked Chase U for celebrating such occasions. Chase wasn’t happy with the heel and punched The Necessary Evil out of the ring.

A match got going between the two superstars. JD locked in a submission hold before Chase exploded with a big suplex. The heel hit a few good moves before Chase hit back again and looked set to win.

Duke Hudson caused a distraction, and McDonagh used it to his advantage. He hit the Devil Inside and pinned The Professor for the win.

McDonagh did well to push Chase to the limits. The finish will likely lead to a match between Hudson and The Professor. Both superstars have been having problems with each other for some time.

#3. The Creed Brothers picked up a win before accepting Indus Sher’s challenge

Indus Sher is ready to pounce on The Creed Brothers.

Ivy Nile booked The Creed Brothers in a match against Drew Gulak and Hank Walker to prepare them for their future match against Indus Sher on WWE NXT. Gulak and Walker looked to prove themselves against the former champions.

They worked well together and put the brothers on the back foot early. However, Charlie Dempsey showed up at ringside, distracting Gulak. The distraction led to Hank Walker taking a Brutus Bomb from the brothers in the ring for the loss.

Julius and Brutus put Nile over to get them on the right track before Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal arrived to challenge them, and Nile accepted on their behalf.

Gulak and Walker gave The Creed Brothers a good fight. Walker was surprisingly good, and Gulak will probably help him get a good push on NXT. Meanwhile, fans can now look forward to the match between The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher.

#2. The NXT Women's Tag Team Champions retained their titles

The women's tag team champions were victorious again.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defended their WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Alba Fyre. Sol Ruca joined Fyre for the match before the opening bell.

The two tried to work together, but Ruca could not keep up with Fyre’s attitude. The champions took advantage of the situation and kept the pressure on their opponents. They isolated Ruca and hit them with their combo finisher for the win.

It was another good match that showcased what the champions can do in the ring. They work extremely well together and have worked long enough with each other to create many tandem moves.

Meanwhile, Fyre’s story will develop in the coming weeks. She will probably have to team up with Isla Daw if she wants to win the titles from Carter and Chance.

#1. Toxic Attraction laid out Roxanne Perez ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Booker T hosted the contract signing ceremony between Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne on WWE NXT. Dolin and Jayne went off at each other and took a few shots before Perez added herself to the mix.

The champion said she was enjoying the breakup of Toxic Attraction before a brawl broke out between the three women. Dolin and Jayne worked together to put Perez through the table in the ring before holding the NXT Women’s Championship high above their heads together.

WWE is looking to make Perez the underdog in this match, but Toxic Attraction will probably implode during the contest. This will allow the champion to retain her title at the show.

