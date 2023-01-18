5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Tension rises between top tag team; former champion returns

Not many matches were advertised for WWE NXT this week. However, the brand built some good matches and segments as the show ticked on Tuesday night. The commentary team also took a moment to acknowledge Jay Briscoe after we learned about his sad demise.

Apollo Crews and Axiom teamed up to face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on the show. Meanwhile, Gallus looked to prove their dominance in a match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Fans also got to see the NXT Women’s Champion in action in a tag team match. Tyler Bate also returned to the show and immediately got a match against Javier Bernal. The New Day also got into a brawl with Gallus, and Pretty Deadly made their presence felt.

The episode had its ups and downs but turned out to be an entertaining one overall. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right this week.

#5. Apollo Crews and Axiom scored a win over Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Apollo Crews and Axiom worked well together.

Apollo Crews and Axiom teamed up to face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on WWE NXT. The babyface team started strong and kept the upper hand on their opponents. Axiom was isolated from his partner for some time, but he managed to break free and get Crews in the ring.

The two teams traded some good moves, and Axiom took out Williams outside the ring with the Golden Ratio. Meanwhile, Crews stacked up Hayes for a three-count to pick up the win.

The match was fast-paced and got NXT off to a good start. Axiom and Crews worked well together, and both got a push off the victory. The only thing the creative team could have done better was the finish of the match.

#4. Isla Dawn cost Alba Fyre another match on WWE NXT

Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca squared off in a singles match on WWE NXT. The two women threw everything they had at each other right from the opening bell.

Ruca was extremely impressive as she pulled off some orthodox moves with ease. However, Fyre refused to stay down and continued to punish her opponent whenever she got the chance. After a good match, Isla Dawn showed up on the stage. The distraction allowed Ruca to hit Sol Snatcher for a big upset win on the show.

Ruca is improving after each match, and it shows. However, she still has a long way to go on the roster. A win will surely give her a boost in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Fyre and Dawn will get more intense, thanks to the finish.

#3. Gallus showcased their efficiency in a match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Brooks Jensen was wiped out on WWE NXT.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen tried to prove a point against Gallus on WWE NXT. However, the former UK team was way too good for them in the ring.

Wolfgang and Mark Coffey stayed on the attack for most of the match. They didn’t let their guard down and left Jensen laying outside the ring after hitting a few good moves.

This allowed them to isolate Briggs in the ring and beat him down before hitting their finisher to pick up the win. The match was good for Gallus as it showcased just how efficient they were in the ring.

Meanwhile, Jensen and Briggs still have a lot more work to do in the ring to come across as a threatening team. A few more matches against Gallus will help them build their credibility on the roster.

#2. Tyler Bate made a successful comeback on WWE NXT

Javier Bernal came out to sing a song on WWE NXT before a returning Tyler Bate interrupted them. It led to a singles match between the two men.

Bate started well and hit Bernal with his signature moves to put him on the back foot. He kept attacking the newcomer and did not allow him to make a comeback in the match. Bate finished off Big Body Javy with the Tyler Driver 98 for the win.

The finish wasn’t too clean and showed that Bernal still needs to do some work to get up to the same level as the big boys on the brand. However, the win was a good one for The Big Strong Boy, who showcased what he is capable of in the ring.

Bate remains a top contender to win the NXT Championship down the line. The creative team should continue to give him some good matches and rivalries on the show.

#1. Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria ended Tuesday night with a big win over Toxic Attraction

Roxanne Perez picked up the win for her team.

Toxic Attraction came out earlier in the night, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made it clear that they fought each other but were still a team. Lyra Valkyria came out to interrupt them and got a beatdown at the hands of the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Roxanne Perez made the save, and a tag team match was booked for the main event of the show. Dolin and Jayne worked well together throughout the contest up until the very end of the match.

Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in the face, and Perez took advantage of the situation. The champion hit Pop Rox to earn the win for her team against Toxic Attraction.

This was one of the better matches of the night in terms of storylines. The tension between Toxic Attraction seems to be the main focus, and that could lead to Dolin and Jayne splitting soon. Their problems will likely cost them both in the NXT Women’s Championship match against Perez at Vengeance Day.

