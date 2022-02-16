5 things WWE NXT Vengeance Day got right: Dolph Ziggler interferes in the main event; Bron Breakker retains

WWE NXT hosted a loaded episode on Vengeance Day on Tuesday night. Bron Breakker was scheduled to make his first title defense on the show after winning the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil.

Toxic Attraction successfully defended their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships after a good match against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. It looks like the rivalry between the two teams for the titles is far from over.

Solo Sikoa showed up during the night to warn the main eventers that he would be watching their match closely. He went on to challenge Gunther to a match to show that he was ready for the biggest men in the company.

Finally, Carmello Hayes defended his North American Championship against Cameron Grimes in one of the best matches of the night. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT Vengeance Day got right this year.

#5. Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo is the first on our list of things that WWE NXT Vengeance Day got right

Tony D’Angelo made a grand entry for his match against Pete Dunne at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The two superstars were booked to compete in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

Dunne went for the weapons early and looked to punish D’Angelo. The heel managed to superplex Dunne and handcuff him to take control of the contest.

The Bruiserweight took a lot of punishment before he trapped D’Angelo in a Guillotine and got to the tool kit to cut himself free. Both men attacked each other with weapons but still kicked out of each other’s finishers.

After a back and forth of offensive moves, Dunne got the better of D’Angelo and hit him with a crowbar before connecting with another Bitter End for the win.

A few more big spots could have made this contest even better, and it was still very enjoyable and showed what both men are capable of. Dunne has been built as one of the toughest competitors in the company, and he showed exactly what he’s made of at Vengeance Day.

The victory likely means that Dunne will be sticking around on the brand for a little longer. He could go on to challenge for a championship soon and possibly have another great championship reign before making the move to RAW or SmackDown.

