WWE Survivor Series WarGames is behind us, and the 2023 Royal Rumble is the next premium live event scheduled in the company's calendar. The Rumble is arguably one of the most exciting shows the company produces every year.

Survivor Series WarGames gave fans some pleasant surprises and results. Hence, the creative team could use some of those programs and angles for the January event.

There are several big matches fans can't wait to see at the show. Many also have their favorite picks of who will win the men's and women's over-the-top-rope elimination match. However, the company must have some of its own plans to take the storylines forward.

Check out the five things WWE could be planning for the 2023 Royal Rumble following a successful Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are left unable to compete

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross have had one of the most intense rivalries in WWE over the past few months. The two men are also among the favorites to win next year's Royal Rumble Match.

Their rivalry was put on hold as McIntyre teamed up with The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series WarGames. WWE will be looking for a way to protect both men if they do not win the multi-man contest next year.

One of the best ways WWE could be planning to protect both men at the show is by giving them a match against each other. They are already even in their rivalry, and a third match could be booked between them at Royal Rumble 2023.

The two men could beat each other to a pulp or fight their way out of the arena. It would be the perfect way to take them out of the 30-man elimination match at the show and pave the way for another superstar to win the Royal Rumble. The winner could later challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the latter's title.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match

A rivalry to watch out for

Raquel Rodriguez has been an unstoppable force on the main roster. The SmackDown Superstar has shown that she is one of the most improved performers to have come out of NXT.

Rodriguez hasn't earned too many title shots on the SmackDown brand. WWE could be planning to save her for a big match against Ronda Rousey.

Rodriguez was severely injured by Shayna Baszler and Rousey on a recent episode of SmackDown. She did not feature at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and could return sooner rather than later to avenge the beatdown.

Rodriguez could resurface at the Royal Rumble and become the final superstar in the ring with Baszler. She could go on to eliminate the former MMA star and win the match for a shot at a women's title at WrestleMania 39.

Big Mami Cool could then plan to challenge Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. It would be the perfect revenge story, leading to a massive title victory for Rodriguez.

#3. A face-off between Bad Bunny and Logan Paul at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny came into WWE as a celebrity looking to make a mark in the wrestling ring. At first, not too many fans took him seriously. However, his performance against the duo of The Miz and John Morrison changed fans' perspectives. During his match at WrestleMania 37, he proved that he could pull off some incredible moves inside the squared circle.

Similarly, YouTube sensation Logan Paul came into the company looking to become a top WWE Superstar. He proved himself in a match against The Miz before giving Roman Reigns one of the best matches of his title run at Crown Jewel 2022.

Logan is currently out with numerous injuries, while Bad Bunny seems to have gone back to his music career. However, both men could appear in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

WWE could plan to book a face-off between the two celebrities in the Royal Rumble bout to draw a big pop from the crowd. One could go on to eliminate the other in another prominent spot during the contest.

WWE loves to book celebrities for big matches, and a face-off between the two men will likely garner a great response on social media.

#2. Cody Rhodes' anticipated return

Cody Rhodes could return after Survivor Series WarGames

Cody Rhodes' return at this year's WrestleMania shook up the entire wrestling industry. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins at the show and immediately became a top name in WWE again.

An injury has forced Rhodes to stay away from the ring for several months now. Had he been fit, he would have likely been used in the Survivor Series WarGames Match against The Bloodline.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE could plan to bring Cody back as a surprise entrant into the multi-man elimination match. Rhodes will automatically become a favorite to win the contest if he does return during the premium live event.

It's no secret that fans are waiting to see Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is among the favorites to defeat The Tribal Chief for the title.

However, just having Rhodes return at the Royal Rumble could turn out to be a good plan for the company. The creative team could hold back his win at the show and instead give him a top match against Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

#1. Sami Zayn's first-ever Royal Rumble Match win following Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn shocked everyone at Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn has been one of the top superstars in WWE this year. He hasn't won many top titles but has managed to do more than the top champions in the company. His current role in The Bloodline has allowed him to do some of his best work for the company.

Zayn was expected to turn on The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Instead, he sacrificed his longtime friend Kevin Owens to help Roman Reigns and his team pick up a massive win.

Survivor Series WarGames is now behind us, and WWE will be looking for a fresh opportunity to trick fans into believing that Zayn is going to turn on his partners. Royal Rumble could provide the creative team with the perfect opportunity.

WWE could plan to switch things around and give Sami Zayn the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble. He could win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and earn the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are expecting The Rock to return or Cody Rhodes to face Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the creative team could plan to build a massive storyline around The Honorary Uce heading into WrestleMania as he has become a top performer in the company.

