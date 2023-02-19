5 things WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 39 after Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber hosted many big matches that worked towards building rivalries for WrestleMania 39. Asuka won the women’s Chamber match to become Bianca Belair’s challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship at the show.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show. Cody Rhodes will be facing Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Plus, a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley could be on the cards after the way their match ended at Elimination Chamber. However, Bray Wyatt is looking to face one of the two men at The Show of Shows.

There are many things that WWE could be planning for the biggest premium live event of the year. Take a look at the five things that WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 39 after Elimination Chamber.

#5. A loss for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 after a big win at Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley squared off against Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber this year. The third chapter of the rivalry between the two men didn’t last too long as Lesnar found himself on the back foot.

The Beast Incarnate delivered a low blow to Lashley, losing the match by disqualification in the process. On an episode of SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt came out with Uncle Howdy to lay down a big challenge.

The Eater of Worlds challenged the winner of the contest between Lashley and Lesnar to a match. It now looks like Wyatt will face The All Mighty in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39.

The disqualification win over Lesnar will surely fuel Lashley’s ego and also build him as a top force in the company. This would allow Wyatt to feed off his value and win the match at The Show of Shows.

The Eater of Worlds has mainly appeared in segments and only competed in a single match against LA Knight. WWE could protect him in the coming months and give him another big win without exposing him too much in the ring.

#4. An Intercontinental Championship match for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar hit Bobby Lashley with a low blow and then attacked the referee after the match at WWE Elimination Chamber. He hit the referee with another F5 on top of the announce table before walking out of the arena.

The Beast Incarnate has had some big non-title matches since his rivalry with Roman Reigns came to an end. However, WWE could be planning to give him a title match at WrestleMania 39.

There are rumors that Lesnar will face GUNTHER at The Show of Shows this year. The two Goliaths could kickstart their rivalry after GUNTHER calls out the big man on SmackDown for failing to defeat Lashley. It could lead to a top rivalry that could see Lesnar challenge for a mid-card title for the first time in recent memory.

#3. John Cena’s return to take on the United States Champion

John Cena could challenge Austin Theory after Elimination Chamber.

Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. Theory went up against some of the best superstars in the company and came out looking stronger than ever.

Compared to his run in last year’s Chamber match, Theory looked like a true star. After the premium live event, Edge decided to challenge Theory for the United States Championship.

It looks like WWE is building on the United States Open Challenge that was made popular by none other than John Cena. It could see the return of Cena before WrestleMania 39 for a dream match against Theory.

The young superstar could find a way to defeat Edge with some help from Judgment Day. John Cena could also return in the upcoming weeks and challenge Theory for the title at The Show of Shows to make things more interesting.

A win over Cena at WrestleMania 39 would skyrocket Theory’s value on the main roster. He has already been given some big chances and wins by the higher-ups, and a big match at The Showcase of Immortals would instantly make him the next face of the company.

#2. A tag team championship match for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could team up for WWE WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn came out at WWE Elimination Chamber to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Master Strategist gave it his all in the ring and got close to winning the match on a few occasions.

However, Jey Uso showed up during the contest, and Zayn hit him with a Spear by mistake. This distraction allowed Reigns to cheat his way to another big win at Elimination Chamber.

Following the match, Kevin Owens came out to save Zayn from a beatdown. The two men took down The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso before going their separate ways as the show came to a close.

The Master Strategist may have gotten his one and only chance at winning a world title at the Elimination Chamber. Nonetheless, he might team up with Kevin Owens for a big match at WrestleMania 39.

Zayn and Owens could challenge The Usos for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39 in the coming months. The storyline is already set there, and WWE could work towards getting Jimmy and Jey on the same page before building this match.

#1. A monumental victory for Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes will look to finish at WrestleMania 39 what Sami Zayn couldn't at Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes has been the most over WWE Superstar ever since his return at WrestleMania 2022. He had a great rivalry with Seth Rollins before being sidelined by injury.

The timing of his return couldn’t be any better, as he got back into the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble and won the match to earn a world title match at WrestleMania 39.

At this year's WrestleMania, Rhodes could get the biggest win of his career against Roman Reigns. WWE could plan to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off of Reigns or only have him drop one of the titles at the event.

The Tribal Chief will soon be closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion, and the creative team could decide to keep that title on him post-WrestleMania 39. This could see Rhodes pick up a monumental win at WrestleMania 39 to take home the WWE Championship.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes