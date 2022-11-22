5 Things WWE RAW got right before Survivor Series WarGames: Top faction picks up a big win; former champion stunned

Loaded episode of WWE RAW before Survivor Series WarGames kicked off with a big match between two top factions of the company. The hard-hitting match paved the way for an entertaining episode that was loaded with some good matches and segments.

Bianca Belair was expected to announce the final member of her team for Survivor Series WarGames during the show. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins looked to put himself over before his United States Championship defence against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

Omos picked up a questionable win over Johnny Gargano on this week’s show. WWE could have avoided handing Gargano a loss over a monster who hasn’t been able to prove his worth in big matches.

Elias and Matt Riddle also teamed up for a match against The Alpha Academy this week. It was an entertaining episode on Monday night featuring many top matches.

Check out the five things WWE RAW got right before Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. The Brawling Brutes scored a win over The Judgment Day

WWE RAW before Survivor Series kicked off with Kevin Owens before Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes joined him. The Judgment Day came out next and asked the five men what they were doing on their show. Finn Balor and Sheamus had a war of words that led to a match between The Brawling Brutes and The Judgment Day.

The heels took control of the contest early on, with Damian Priest hitting Broken Arrow. The crowd booed Dominik, who tagged himself in and tried to work over Ridge Holland for some time.

The Brawling Brutes tried to make a comeback into the contest, but the heels worked over Butch and punished him with some good moves. Sheamus tagged in again as he got his team back into the contest. He isolated Dominik as The O.C. came out to watch the contest.

The Celtic Warrior did not let Dominik get back in the match and hit him with twenty chops on the ring apron before putting him away with the Brogue Kick.

After the match, Sheamus chased Priest up the ramp where The O.C. met him. Luke Gallows took care of The Archer of Infamy with a Superkick, while Owens appeared behind Balor inside the ring. He dropped The Prince with a Stunner to end the segment.

The Brawling Brutes needed a big win together before Survivor Series WarGames. It was good to see them take out the premier faction on RAW before going after The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. The final Stunner from KO to Balor could ignite a rivalry between the two stars.

#4. Mustafa Ali gave Austin Theory a top match on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali lost in the SmackDown World Cup but looked to redeem himself on WWE RAW against Austin Theory. Ali walked into the match with injured ribs, and Theory immediately worked on them to slow down the high-flyer.

Ali hit a big DDT before hitting a Superkick for a near fall. Theory came back with another big move and got another near fall before setting Ali up in the Tree of Woe in the corner.

The former Heart of 205 Live countered a Superplex with a top rope powerbomb and got a 450 Splash, but Theory rolled out to save himself from the pin.

He got back into the ring and took control, hitting the A-Town Down to pick up the win. Bobby Lashley came out after the match and mocked Theory for failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the title.

The two men got into a brawl, and Theory hit Lashley with a steel chair that did no damage to The All Mighty. They fought their way to the back, where both men again took down Ali.

Theory and Ali put on an entertaining match on Monday night. The latter has suffered a lot in recent weeks, and WWE will hopefully reward him in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Theory’s newfound aggression will help him become a top heel on RAW. It will be interesting to see what he can do against Seth Rollins and Lashley in the United States Championship match.

#3. Elias and Matt Riddle teamed up against The Alpha Academy

Elias and Riddle were victorious on WWE RAW.

Elias and Matt Riddle teamed up to take on The Alpha Academy on WWE RAW this week. Elias overpowered Chad Gable early and worked on him before Otis tagged in.

The Dozer sent Elias into the barricades before Gable leveled Riddle with a German Suplex on the apron. The Drifter came back into the match and hit a few good moves. He caught Gable with a neck breaker before sending the heels outside.

Riddle took them out on the floor with a big dive. Riddle hit the Floating Bro on Gable back in the ring and pinned him for the win.

It was good to see Elias and Riddle team up and pick up a victory on RAW. The two men could get over together and possibly win the tag team titles at some point. It looks like the creative team wants to keep Riddle restricted to the tag team division for some time.

#2. Drew McIntyre put down Baron Corbin to score a big win on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre gained momentum ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Baron Corbin and JBL were shown making fun of Scotland backstage. Drew McIntyre walked in and called them out before a match between McIntyre, and Corbin was set for later on RAW.

The two men squared off in the ring, and The Scottish Warrior hit a big clothesline before pushing him around outside the ring. JBL distracted McIntyre, allowing Corbin to kick him off the apron and take control of the contest.

The former WWE Champion exploded into the match once again with a suplex. He hit a big slam for a near fall before Corbin hit a Superplex. The two men punished each other before Akira Tozawa showed up and stole JBL’s hat.

The distraction allowed McIntyre to hit the Claymore for the win. It was a fun little contest between two stars who are very familiar with each other. WWE tried to protect Corbin with the finish, while McIntyre picked up a big win. The momentum will help him stay on top in the build-up to Survivor Series WarGames.

#1. Rhea Ripley earned the advantage for her side ahead of Survivor Series WarGames

Rhea Ripley earned the advantage for her team ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

Bianca Belair wanted to keep the final member of her team for Survivor Series WarGames a secret up until the event. Rhea Ripley and Asuka competed in the main event to earn the advantage for their respective teams.

The two women fought outside early, and Asuka knocked Ripley off with a hip attack. The Nightmare used her superior strength to drop Asuka before locking in a submission hold.

The Empress fought back and worked on Ripley’s leg to keep her grounded for some time. Ripley knocked Asuka off the top rope with a kick before the former SmackDown Women’s Champion got a near fall off a sliding kick.

Asuka caught her opponent in the Asuka Lock, but Damage CTRL distracted her and allowed Ripley to break the hold. Ripley recovered and fought out of an armbar to hit the Riptide to pick up the win.

After the match, a brawl broke out between the two teams for Survivor Series WarGames. Belair stood tall before Ripley took everyone out. Michin came out and attacked Ripley, forcing officials to come out and control the situation.

WWE did well to build up the women’s match for Survivor Series WarGames. It was the right call to let the heel team earn the advantage as it will help Belair and her team look like the underdogs. Becky Lynch will likely return to join The EST’s team at the show.

