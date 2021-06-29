5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Drew McIntyre gets another chance; Alexa Bliss attacks former champion

On this week’s WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton were scheduled to compete in one of the biggest matches of the night.

Eva Marie and Doudrop competed in another tag team match. Doudrop pinned Asuka to pick up the victory over her and Naomi.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, Tamina, and Natalya defeated Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a six-woman tag team match. After the contest, Ripley attacked Flair before making her way out. WWE is trying hard to continue the rivalry between the two top women of RAW.

Ricochet and John Morrison competed in one of the best matches of the night. Jaxson Ryker finally pinned Elias to pick up the victory in a Strap Match. RAW had some fine matches and segments this week. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s show.

#5 Riddle provided pure entertainment on WWE RAW

He drew a 🐍 on it. https://t.co/Lr0p4PFT8f — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 29, 2021

After failing to win their Money in the Bank qualifying matches on last week's WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles were set to battle in a last-chance qualifier on Monday night.

Orton did not show up, leaving Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce wondering what to do next. They announced that a Battle Royal would determine who’d take Orton’s place in the Triple Threat Match.

Riddle appeared and gave them a handwritten letter from The Viper to allow him to compete in the match. After some back and forth discussions, they agreed and sent him to the ring.

The Battle Royal soon became a battlefield for the 24/7 title. Jinder Mahal eliminated Erik and Ivar with the help of Omos from outside the ring.

Finally, Riddle and Damian Priest were the last two men left in the ring. Riddle eventually eliminated Priest to qualify for the Triple Threat Match.

Riddle has been extremely entertaining on RAW. He's been good at building backstage segments, and he is excellent in the ring. WWE seems to have a lot of confidence in The Original Bro who could end up winning a top title sometime soon.

Riddle had a good time in WWE NXT but never won a singles title. However, he has defeated some of the top men on the main roster. He singlehandedly made the entire Battle Royal segment much more enjoyable for the fans.

Edited by Vishal Kataria