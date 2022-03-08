5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Champion destroyed; Kevin Owens calls out Hall of Famer

After a successful MSG live show, WWE RAW opened up with highlights of Saturday night before getting down to business. Alpha Academy defended their RAW Tag Team Championships in the only title match on Monday night. They were challenged by The RK-Bro and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins.

Edge was also booked to appear on the show after viciously attacking AJ Styles last week. It was announced that Styles had suffered an injury after receiving two con-chair-to shots from Edge on RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a non-title match on RAW. The two women now find themselves in the race for the titles at WrestleMania 38.

United States Champion Finn Balor competed in his first televised match since winning the title. He took on Austin Theory in the main event of the show. The Miz and Logan Paul also hosted an underwhelming segment to keep the show rolling. Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this week's episode.

#5 In things WWE RAW got right this week: The RK-Bro won back the tag team championships

Kevin Owens made his way to the ring with Seth Rollins for the opening match of WWE RAW. Before the contest, they talked about getting a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card. The two other tag teams joined them before the match got underway.

Unlike the usual triple threat tag team matches where two superstars compete in the ring at once, this match saw one man from each team compete at the same time. All three teams showed great chemistry that led to some big spots throughout the contest.

Owens and Rollins looked like the favorites in the contest, and fans had their back. They hit many big spots to earn big cheers from the crowd. Otis assisted with a Tower of Doom spot and got a great response from fans.

The Viper hit his signature moves and kept getting his team back in the contest. He hit the most memorable move of the night by catching Chad Gable with an RKO mid-moonsault.

Owens hit Gable with a Stunner followed by a Stomp from Rollins. However, Riddle threw The Visionary out of the ring and stole the pinfall for the victory.

The contest was brilliantly booked as it had some memorable moments. Alpha Academy is a great team, but they were up against much bigger names. RK-Bro winning back the titles means that they will be defending at WrestleMania 38. It could lead to a match between them and the team of Kevin Owens & Rollins at the show.

#4. Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dirty Dawgs

Bron Breakker wrestled in his first match on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker came out for his first match on WWE RAW this week. Breakker teamed up with fellow NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa to take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Roode kicked things off with Breakker and ate a big vertical suplex early on. Ciampa came in and worked over the veteran before Ziggler ran a distraction. Roode took advantage and hit a spinebuster to get back in the contest.

The Dirty Dawgs isolated Ciampa for some time and kept him away from his partner. The Blackheart made a hot tag to Breakker, who exploded into the contest. He took many moves from Ziggler but kept getting back up to deliver some of his own.

He finally hit a Gorilla Press Powerslam and pinned him to make a statement in his first match on RAW. The action was top-notch, and Breakker looked like a true star in this one.

Ziggler could end up getting the pin on Ciampa in the NXT Championship match on Tuesday night. The finish could allow Breakker to move to the red brand full-time.

#3. Edge cut a passionate promo after turning heel last week

Edge explained his actions on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge walked out on WWE RAW after Omos squashed Apollo Crews in a quick match. The Rated-R Superstar looked to explain his actions from last week after he attacked AJ Styles.

Edge did not feel any remorse after his actions as he wanted to help Styles. He wanted to wake up the "flesh-tearing pitbull" inside The Phenomenal and bring his best to WrestleMania 38.

He also said he wanted to open his eyes and realize that he is now in control of everything. He ended his promo by staring a hole through the WWE Universe.

The promo was short but effective. The Ultimate Opportunist is one of the best mic workers in the industry, and he did not disappoint. However, there wasn't anything different in this promo as compared to the ones he cut during his Universal Championship feud.

He came out without his music this week to add a nice touch to the character change. Hopefully, Styles will be back soon to answer Edge before the two men get in the ring at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Damian Priest interfered in Finn Balor's match against Austin Theory

Damian Priest refused to let Finn Balor rest on WWE RAW

Austin Theory came out to face United States Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match on WWE RAW. The Prince unleashed on him early and hit a big Sunset Flip to set the tone of the contest.

Theory went for the ATL early, but Balor countered it and hit a big stomp on the apron. The two incredible athletes continued to trade some top moves and kept the action ticking.

Balor hit a shotgun dropkick in the corner and prepared for the Coup de Grace. Damian Priest came out and hit him with a chokeslam from the top rope.

Priest once again punished Balor by hitting the Razor's Edge - leaving him in a heap. Theory ended the segment by taking a selfie with The Prince for good measure.

Balor and Theory have put on some really good matches together. The two men could soon end up having a great contest for a top title. The Archer of Infamy has had a notable heel turn on RAW, and it could lead to some good matches for him down the line.

#1. Kevin Owens called out a WWE Hall of Famer on RAW

Kevin Owens was absolutely gutted by the loss on WWE RAW. He wanted to make it to WrestleMania 38 and was looking for a way to earn a spot on the show.

KO appeared later in the night and said he had figured out a way to still feature on The Show of Shows. He said he wanted to host the biggest edition of The KO Show ever at WrestleMania 38.

He dismissed the idea of Booker T, JBL, or Shawn Michaels appearing on his show. Instead, he called out "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to come out in his home state to take a Stunner from him.

Owens has always been great on the mic, and he has done well to build up the segment. It looks like the heel will finally come face-to-face with The Rattlesnake.

Owens has been using Austin's finisher generously for some time now. He could end up being on the receiving end of a devastating Stunner from the man himself at WrestleMania 38.

What did you make of this week's RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

