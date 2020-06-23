5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (June 22, 2020)

This week's WWE RAW was one of the best we've seen all year!

WWE built towards some existing rivalries while giving birth to new ones on this epic episode.

Seth Rollins was looking to make the ultimate sacrifice this week on RAW

This week’s WWE RAW was called the night of the Championships as fans were ready to be entertained with four Championship matches during the night. Apart from that, we saw the United States Champion in action against Shelton Benjamin, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened up the night with a good segment.

During the night, Asuka defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, while The IIconics challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The IIconics could not pick up their second WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as Bayley and Banks outclassed them.

The RAW Tag Team titles were also on the line as The Street Profits came face to face with The Viking Raiders. Lastly, a match between R-Truth and Akira Tozawa was set for the 24/7 Championship.

The Viking Raiders managed to put up a great fight but could not claim the RAW Tag Team Championships, while R-Truth lost his 24/7 Championship thanks to a surprise attack.

However, the night was ruled by some excellent mic-work by the Superstars of WWE who gave fans a few great rivalries to look forward to.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s alliance

Rey Mysterio returned to RAW this Monday to address Seth Rollins in person. He was accompanied by his son Dominik who had shown up last week to attack The Monday Night Messiah in front of the WWE Universe.

Mysterio praised his son’s actions for defending the Mysterio name a week ago but insisted that he wanted to finish things with Rollins on his own. Dominik, however, insisted that he wasn’t leaving the WWE legend and going anywhere.

The father and son want to defend their name on WWE RAW

The Monday Night Messiah walked out to the middle and threatened to take out both father and son with the help of his disciples, Murphy and Austin Theory.

However, help arrived in the form of Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black who returned and helped fight the heels off, showing that they were with the WWE veteran and his son in their fight against Rollins.

This was a great segment that helped the father and son tease a match together while getting some backup. While it’s odd to see Black paired up as a sidekick to Mysterio, hopefully, he will build up towards his own individual feud from hereon.

