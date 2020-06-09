5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (June 8, 2020)

With Backlash on the horizon, there were several things WWE RAW did right on this week's show.

Who will walk out of Sunday's event with the gold of the Red brand?

RAW before Backlash ended up being a great show!

All eyes are focused on ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ as the final RAW before WWE Backlash ended with a few big victories and surprises.

The show kicked off with a big triple threat tag team match between the women of WWE and set up the pace for the rest of the night. We got ourselves the number one contender for the United States Championship during the night, with Apollo Crews set to defend his title at WWE Backlash.

Christian hosted "The Peep Show" this week and his guest Edge was given a lot of advice by his former tag team partner for his match at Backlash. However, Randy Orton wasn’t just going to stand back and watch the two veterans simply talk.

The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits competed in a Decathlon before The Raiders met some real competition in MVP and Bobby Lashley later in the show.

The night ended in disappointment for the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, who will need to pull up her socks for the upcoming WWE Backlash event and also watch her back during her title defense.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW before Backlash.

#5 The Triple Threat Women’s Tag Team Match

Bayley and Sasha Banks arrived on the show to kick off Monday Night RAW and interrupted the RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka, in the process. This led to Charlotte Flair also showing up as she looked to compete against Asuka once again during the night.

After firing some shots on the mic, all four women were interrupted by The IIconics who decided to mock everyone in the ring. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce then announced that they would compete against Bayley & Banks and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash in a Triple Threat Match.

A brawl broke out which led to a Triple Threat match between the three teams in the ring as Asuka and Flair decided to work together. However, their chemistry did not work well as they continued to show off to each other during the match.

WWE RAW seems to be giving its women some extra screen time

Their poor teamwork did not cost them too much as they managed to take down Royce and Kay before Asuka made the blind tag to Flair and locked in the Asuka Lock on Kay to pick up the victory.

After the match, The Queen wiped out the RAW Women’s Champion for disrespecting her and stealing her thunder.

This was a good match that allowed the company to build towards the main event of the night and also a possible RAW Women’s Championship rivalry down the road. The IIconics taking the pin made sense as they have nothing to lose and we won’t be surprised if they end up taking the pin or pulling off a heist at WWE Backlash during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Match.

