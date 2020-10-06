5 things WWE RAW got right this week (October 5, 2020)

WWE RAW had a few big segments announced for this week, including the appearance of SmackDown’s Bray Wyatt on the Kevin Owens Show. A big six-man tag team match was also announced, as Randy Orton teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Braun Strowman and Keith Lee faced each other in an exhibition match, while Seth Rollins and Murphy once again defeated Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended their titles against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on RAW.

While The Hurt Business meant business once again this week, a big revelation broke them down as the leader of RETRIBUTION was finally revealed.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Mandy Rose shines while Zelina Vega stays in WWE RAW Women’s Championship picture

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka teamed up with RAW newcomers Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on the show to take on Lana, Natalya, and Zelina Vega. Vega has already challenged Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship twice and failed to win it both times.

While the babyfaces had control of the match, Vega did the heelwork to provide the distraction that allowed the heels to get back in the match. Vega wore Rose down with a submission manoeuvre and then took cheap shots at Asuka.

While Lana, Vega, and Natalya did make a comeback in the match, Rose tagged herself in and blasted Lana with a jumping knee to pick up the victory for her teams.

After the match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler made their way to the middle while Asuka and her team were celebrating. Vega made a run for it while Jax once again put Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop.

This was a decent match that helped build Rose and Brooke on RAW. They could prove to be good additions to the RAW women’s division in the weeks to come.

The heat between Asuka and Vega proved that they are far from done with each other, and fans can expect another match or two between them, especially with WWE Hell in a Cell coming up.