5 things WWE RAW got right after WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes speaks; Edge snaps again

The first episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 was expected to be a big one. Cody Rhodes announced on social media that he would have a live mic in hand to cut a promo in front of the WWE Universe.

Veer Mahaan was also advertised to finally make his appearance on RAW. Fans waited patiently to see what the big man had to bring to the table.

Bianca Belair cut a promo after her RAW Women's Championship victory over Becky Lynch. Queen Zelina also attacked Carmella and blamed her for costing them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Usos arrived on RAW to team up with Austin Theory and defeat the team of RK-Bro & Finn Balor. Theory looks ready to challenge Balor for the United States Championship soon. The Street Profits also defeated Alpha Academy to remain on top of the RAW tag team division.

There were a few notable moments on Monday night that will help build future rivalries. Let's take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on the episode after WrestleMania 38.

#5. Cody Rhodes cut his first promo since returning at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes arrived on RAW to kick off the show. He stood in the ring to chants of "Welcome back" before addressing the WWE Universe.

The American Nightmare seemed content with the reception he received from the fans in attendance. He addressed his decision to return to WWE, claiming that it was a rather simple one.

The Prodigal Son turned his attention to his late father and spoke about how he was a hero to him. Cody said he wanted to win the WWE Championship in honor of his father before Seth Rollins made his way out to the middle.

The two men shook hands, and The Visionary looked a little confused. It seems like their match at WrestleMania 38 was a one-off contest, and there won't be any rematches.

It was an impactful promo that explained why the former EVP of AEW returned to the company. RAW needed to kick off on the right foot after the two-night WrestleMania event, and Cody gave it the push that was needed.

He has made his intentions clear through his first promo. It's only a matter of time before The American Nightmare enters the top title picture.

#4. Elias returned as Ezekiel to interrupt Kevin Owens; Veer arrived to take down The Mysterios

Kevin Owens came face to face with a repackaged Elias

Kevin Owens arrived after his dream match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. The heel blamed a back injury for his loss to the Hall of Famer at The Show of Shows.

KO was interrupted by someone named Ezekiel. It was Elias who came out with a new look and attitude. Owens taunted the returning superstar, and Ezekiel claimed to be Elias' younger brother. The segment ended with Owens walking away.

Later on, Dominik Mysterio and The Miz competed in a singles match. The Miz delivered a Skull-Crushing Finale to pick up a very quick victory. After the match, Veer finally appeared and targeted Dominik and Rey Mysterio. He ripped the father-son duo apart to make a statement.

The two superstars returned to television after a long time away. Elias was repackaged and looks ready to put on some comedic skits on television again. Meanwhile, Veer looks more intense, and he could make an impact in the months to come.

#3. MVP betrayed Bobby Lashley to team up with another monster on WWE RAW

MVP betrayed his long time business associate after WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley competed against Omos without MVP by his side at WrestleMania 38. His absence raised a few eyebrows on Sunday night.

On Monday Night RAW, MVP appeared to introduce The All Mighty in the middle. Lashley got a good response from the crowd as he made his way down the ramp to the ring.

He spoke about beating Omos at WrestleMania before the giant made his way out to the middle. He demanded a rematch, and Lashley seemed ready for the challenge. MVP surprised him by attacking the former WWE Champion from behind and laying him out.

Omos provided the final touches before siding with MVP. It was a good segment that helped solidify Lashley's face turn. He has been a crowd favorite, and the segment did well to set him up for some bigger challenges.

Omos, on the other hand, needed someone to act as his mouthpiece on RAW. MVP is the perfect man for the job, and he could help catapult the young star's career.

The rivalry between Lashley and Omos has just gotten started, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

#2. Bron Breakker won back the NXT Championship on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker got a chance to reclaim his title in front of a large audience

Bron Breakker failed to win the NXT Championship back at Stand & Deliver. The former champion got another shot at Dolph Ziggler's title on this week's WWE RAW.

The two men started well and exchanged some signature moves. Breakker looked more focused during the contest and stomped down at the champion. Breakker showcased his speed and strength in the contest in front of the RAW fans.

It was a fun match that had several big moves. Breakker wiped out Robert Roode at ringside with a dive over the top rope to make the bout a little fairer. Even though Ziggler tried many dirty tactics, he could not put away the big man.

Breakker hit a Spear and followed it up with a Powerslam to pick up the win and take home the title. One wonders why WWE did not allow Breakker to win at NXT Stand & Deliver but gave him the win on RAW less than a week later.

However, it was the right call to put the title back on the 24-year-old. He still has a lot to do in NXT before moving to the main roster. He could have a long reign this time before giving another rising superstar the right rub.

#1. Edge and Damian Priest looked to do more damage to AJ Styles

Edge came to the ring to talk about his victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. He was content with allying with fellow WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy came out dressed just like Edge and cut a promo of his own. He said he was lost before WrestleMania, and the crowd chanted, "We don't care." The Archer turned their words around and said he didn't care about anyone either.

Styles ran down to attack both men before Priest and Edge took him down with ease. The Rated-R Superstar laid him out with a Spear before the two men prepared to hit a con-chair-to. Several WWE officials arrived to stop them from hitting The Phenomenal One with a steel chair.

It was a good segment that revealed why Priest partnered with Edge. The Ultimate Opportunist looks set to lead his faction on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Edge will play a similar role to what Seth Rollins did a couple of years ago. Will more superstars benefit from the Hall of Famer's experience?

