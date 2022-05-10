5 things WWE RAW got right after WrestleMania Backlash: Hell in a Cell match set up; Edge debuts new look

WWE RAW was an alright show this week, with the fallout from WrestleMania Backlash dominating the episode. Every feud is ongoing, despite Cody Rhodes' wishes against it.

The American Nightmare had a chance to win his first title since returning to WWE at WrestleMania, while Edge's Judgement Day stable received a more defined look and motive.

There were some issues with WWE RAW, like the repeated disqualifications and screwy finishes throughout the show. However, there were still some positives among them. The significant highlights made Monday night's episode much better, creating a promising future for the red brand.

From makeovers to title challenges, let's look at five things WWE RAW got right on this week's show:

#5. Edge gets a haircut before WWE RAW

Following his win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash, Edge appeared on WWE RAW with a new look. He cut his long hair, adding to the heel heat. After Rhea Ripley joined Judgment Day, the Rated-R Superstar's group took shape in both identity and purpose.

The Nightmare cut a strong promo on why she turned to the dark side, revealing Edge suggested that she break up with Liv Morgan. The legend led a beatdown of Finn Balor and AJ Styles afterward, with Ripley and Damian Priest on either side of him.

After a rocky start following WrestleMania, Judgement Day slowly showed how good it can be. Expect a couple more additions to Edge's stable, with Ciampa and Alexa Bliss being potential candidates.

#4. Bobby Lashley's Steel Cage challenge

Lashley challenged Omos for next week's WWE RAW.

Bobby Lashley didn't take kindly to MVP's interference during his match with Omos at WrestleMania Backlash. He attacked The Nigerian Giant on WWE RAW before decimating Cedric Alexander. The All-Mighty has regained his steam.

The best part about Lashley's involvement in the show was that he wasn't waiting around to end his feud with Omos. The former WWE Champion challenged the seven-foot star to a Steel Cage Match on next week's episode.

It could be an exciting match, with Bobby Lashley ultimately winning en route to a potential world title program with Roman Reigns over the summer. He's yet to receive a rematch for the WWE title he couldn't defend.

#3. Seth Rollins plants the seeds for Hell in a Cell

After two stellar matches, nobody will complain about a potential third encounter between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two will likely contest inside Hell in a Cell this time.

Rollins attacked Rhodes during his United States Championship match against Theory. While there were too many disqualifications on the show, this one was justified. The 24-year-old hung with The American Nightmare on RAW, showcasing how good he is. Also, neither man truly lost.

The nature of The Visionary's post-match beatdown signifies that the two will face off inside Hell in a Cell. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside the hellish structure will possibly be even better than their previous two matches.

#2. The Tag Team Title Unification is still on

RK-Bro still wants The Usos' titles.

RK-Bro opened WWE RAW and declared they still intend on unifying the Tag Team Championships against The Usos. It's a great move as long as it isn't another bait and switch scenario.

WWE should merge the Tag Team titles and have one floating set of champions, especially with the lack of depth in the divisions of RAW and SmackDown. Going by the six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash, the potential unification bout will be dynamite.

However, Randy Orton and Riddle focused on the present, defending their RAW Tag titles against The Street Profits. It was a good match, which ended after a mid-air RKO. Riddle caught Montez Ford to ensure the gold remained with him and The Viper.

Hopefully, onto bigger and better things for RK-Bro.

#1. Four women's matches on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss is finally back!

WWE RAW's women's division is stacked. This week truly exemplified it, with four different matches involving women. Most of them may have been short, but they all served a purpose.

The main event, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, was disappointing as it barely lasted until Becky Lynch came in and attacked both women. The end goal seems to be a triple threat match for Belair's RAW Women's title.

Elsewhere, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, which may lead the latter duo to become more serious players in the tag team division. Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan in a solid match. The two could soon be part of a multi-person Mixed Tag Team Match.

But the biggest development on the female side of things on RAW was the return of Alexa Bliss. Although still carrying Lilly, she is much closer to her usual self now. Little Miss Bliss squashed Sonya Deville right after her contract as a WWE official was terminated.

Overall, this was a good night for the women.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Alexa Bliss to become RAW Women's Champion again? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh