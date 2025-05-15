5 Things WWE shouldn’t do at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

The upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will be a special event for the Stamford-based promotion. It is scheduled to broadcast live on May 24, 2025, from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The official poster for the show features Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, subtly confirming his participation.

Besides this, two matches have already been announced for this event. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE shouldn't do at the forthcoming SNME.

#5. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker shouldn't lose at SNME

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to lock horns against CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team bout. This match was announced by WWE during the latest episode of RAW when both teams engaged in a heated altercation.

Although the babyface team has major names on their side, The Visionary heel alliance shouldn't suffer a loss at this special event. Rollins and Breakker's association with Paul Heyman is one of the biggest moments in recent times. To continue their rise and momentum, WWE shouldn't hand them an early loss.

#4. John Cena shouldn't cheat to beat R-Truth

John Cena is expected to clash against R-Truth in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. This possibility arises after recent development between these two veterans. The Franchise Player has even put Truth to the table during the post-show press conference of Backlash 2025.

The Undisputed WWE Champion is undoubtedly a heel right now in WWE, but to beat R-Truth at least, Cena shouldn't cheat at SNME. The character of the 53-year-old star is comedic and does not hold any main event seriousness. Therefore, despite being a villainous star, Cena must not cheat at SNME to defeat his childhood fan.

#3. Sami Zayn shouldn't turn heel

Sami Zayn's incorporation into the storyline against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker raises multiple assumptions. Many believe that the OG Bloodline member will turn heel and join forces with the evil faction.

For those unaware, Zayn was initially offered a place in Rollins' group, but Sami chose to decline this opportunity on RAW and paid the price for it. Despite all the speculation around the Honorary Uce's potential heel turn, Sami shouldn't turn heel at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Even if the sports entertainment juggernaut has plans to have the former IC Champion join forces with Rollins, it needs to be part of a long-term storyline.

#2. Logan Paul shouldn't dethrone Jey Uso

Jey Uso is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at the special event, and The Maverick shouldn't dethrone The YEET Master. Jey emerged as World Champion after ending the historic title reign of Gunther. Therefore, WWE shouldn't make the mistake of putting the World Title on the shoulders of the YouTuber, who is merely a part-timer in the company.

Last time, when Logan Paul became the US Champion, he rarely defended his title. This time, Triple H shouldn't let the social media star end the newly begun World title reign of the Samoan star.

#1. WWE shouldn't bring back Roman Reigns yet

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were both taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW. Already, The Best in the World has returned and is set to seek vengeance against The Visionary's heel alliance. This raises speculation about the Original Tribal Chief making his return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, the company shouldn't bring the OTC to SNME, as it makes his return predictable. It's better to have Roman return at Money in the Bank 2025 or the RAW after SNME.

