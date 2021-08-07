5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns attacks Finn Balor; SummerSlam dream match confirmed

Just like WWE RAW, SmackDown was also looking to seal some of its top rivalries and matches for SummerSlam this week. Finn Balor was robbed of his Universal Championship opportunity by Baron Corbin and John Cena last week, and fans wanted to know how The Prince would react this week.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship scene also heated up after Sasha Banks attacked Bianca Belair last week. Meanwhile, Tegan Nox continued her good run on SmackDown and defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina in a singles match.

The Street Profits also returned to make an impact on SmackDown as they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. A dream match was confirmed for SummerSlam on this week’s episode, while the creative team hinted towards a split between two former tag team champions.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship scene finally heated up this week

Sasha Banks returned to WWE SmackDown last week to save Bianca Belair from an attack. The two superstars teamed up later in the night to take on Zelina Vega and Carmella.

After winning the match, The Boss betrayed Belair and immediately got back in the SmackDown Women’s Championship scene. Banks kicked off this week’s SmackDown to build towards WWE SummerSlam.

The Boss targeted Belair right away and claimed that she would not have headlined WrestleMania and made history if it wasn’t for Banks. The EST interrupted and shut the former SmackDown Women’s Champion up with some words of her own.

Belair laid down the challenge to Banks, but Zelina Vega interrupted. After exchanging some hot words, Belair told Banks she would see her at SummerSlam. She then told Vega that the two would meet for the title later in the night.

Adam Pearce made the match a non-title match later in the show before Vega and Belair went down to business. The EST trumped Vega and hit Kiss of Death for the win.

The charisma in the opening segment was great. It was the right way to build towards a big championship match for SummerSlam. This was the first time it looked like Belair had some real competition since Bayley got injured. Banks and Belair will likely put on a good match at SummerSlam later this month.

