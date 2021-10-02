5 things WWE SmackDown got right on Draft Night 1: Brock Lesnar attacks The Bloodline; Home invasion segment

SmackDown hosted the first night of the much-anticipated WWE Draft. Draft nights are usually very exciting for the WWE Universe, as fans can't wait to see where their favorite superstars end up.

SmackDown picked some of the biggest names in the company to continue its dominance. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss remained on SmackDown, while Hit Row made a surprise move to the Blue brand.

Hit Row was steadily evolving as a faction on WWE NXT, and it will be interesting to see how the creative team will handle them on the main roster.

Brock Lesnar made an appearance on this week’s episode and took down his future opponent. Meanwhile, Carmella debuted a weird mask to protect her face from taking any more damage at the hands of Liv Morgan.

Let's take a look at five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. Brock Lesnar destroyed the #1 Draft Pick on WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown once again after WWE officials confirmed that he would remain with the Blue brand. Meanwhile, Big E became RAW’s first pick during the draft.

The Tribal Chief told the Baltimore crowd to acknowledge him right away. Paul Heyman took over the mic and recapped his client’s victory over Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules.

Heyman then put his client over in the usual fashion before turning his attention to Brock Lesnar.

The crowd erupted as the former WWE Champion entered the arena and had a staredown with the Universal Champion. A physical encounter followed, and Lesnar took a few right hands before suplexing Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate punished Jimmy and Jey Uso with a couple of suplexes before taking them out with a pair of F5s. Lesnar stood tall in the ring to end the segment as a rattled Reigns walked off.

The segment went brilliantly well. Reigns needed to be the first pick in the draft, so WWE made the right decision after all.

Later in the night, Lesnar cut off Jeff Hardy’s interview and revealed that he is now a free agent, all thanks to Paul Heyman.

From a storyline standpoint, this angle will help WWE build towards an even better contest between Lesnar and The Head of the Table at Crown Jewel.

