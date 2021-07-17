5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Money in the Bank: Roman Reigns taps out; Finn Balor returns

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was very special as the company delivered its first live event in front of a full capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the go-home edition of SmackDown before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Vince McMahon delivered a short and sweet promo to get the fans going before the action kicked off in the ring. Edge teamed up with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in the first match of the night.

Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella to mark another great moment in her main roster career. There were a few other big matches and segments during the night along with the main event Fatal 4-Way match that ended things on a high.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

#5 Edge forced Roman Reigns to tap out on WWE SmackDown

After Mr. McMahon hyped up the WWE Universe, WWE SmackDown’s biggest star came out to kick off the show. Roman Reigns walked out to a thunderous reaction from the fans. He was joined by The Usos and Paul Heyman for a six-man tag team match.

Edge came out next to monstrous applause from the WWE Universe along with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It was abundantly clear which team SmackDown viewers were backing in the contest.

The two teams had a good exchange early on before the babyfaces wore down The Usos. Dominik became the weak link in the babyface camp as The Head of the Table targeted him with ease.

Edge came into the match and unloaded on everyone before spearing Reigns to the floor. In the ring, a cheap shot from Jimmy allowed Jey to pin Rey to pick up a tainted victory.

The Usos beat down The Mysterios after the match before The Ultimate Opportunist made the save with a steel chair. Reigns returned to take the fight to his Money in the Bank opponent but soon fell prey to a Spear.

The Rated R Superstar seized the opportunity and used a part of the steel chair to lock Reigns in a crossface and made him tap out.

The match was decent and gave fans something to cheer about right away. Many will argue that Reigns should not have tapped out on SmackDown. However, the ending of the segment suggests The Head of the Table will retain Sunday and that is the right call.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain