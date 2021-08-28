5 things WWE SmackDown got right after SummerSlam: Finn Balor attacks Roman Reigns; Becky Lynch appears

Becky Lynch made a surprise return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam and won the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She defeated Bianca Belair after a quick match at the pay-per-view and was expected to show up on this week’s SmackDown.

Roman Reigns put down John Cena at SummerSlam to continue his dominant reign as the Universal Champion. The Usos were also successful at retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Seth Rollins and Edge had a great match at SummerSlam. Edge defeated Rollins to win the contest, but this week’s segments suggest their rivalry is far from over.

Liv Morgan returned to SmackDown for a big match this week, while Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up again. Baron Corbin also debuted another new character and tried to buy Big E’s Money in the Bank contract.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown after SummerSlam.

#5 Becky Lynch returned to WWE SmackDown after her victory at SummerSlam

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off Friday night after winning the title at SummerSlam. Lynch addressed the WWE Universe and said that she missed the fans.

Lynch showed her new heel character and told the WWE Universe to watch out for what she was about to do on the brand. Bianca Belair came out and immediately got down to business.

She said she wouldn’t make excuses for her loss before challenging Lynch to a title match on the show. Before The Man could answer, Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan came out one by one.

Morgan claimed that Vega and Carmella lost every week before laying down a challenge of her own. Lynch brushed off the challengers and walked off, leaving the four women to brawl in the ring.

Soon after, a fatal 4-way elimination match took place on SmackDown. Belair took out Vega early in the contest before Liv Morgan eliminated Carmella. Belair and Morgan had a solid contest to determine who’d face The Man for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Belair sent Morgan face-first into the top turnbuckle and hit the Kiss of Death for the win. It was good to see Liv Morgan perform at the top level once again.

It was expected that The EST would get back in contention for the title after losing it so quickly at SummerSlam. However, SmackDown did well to have a match to crown her the number one contender rather than just giving her a rematch for the title.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain