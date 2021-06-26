5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Edge returns; Seth Rollins targets Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was expected to issue an open challenge to the WWE SmackDown men’s locker room this week. However, the same did not happen. Instead, the SmackDown creative team decided to aim higher.

Earlier in the show, Cesaro and Bianca Belair competed against Seth Rollins and Bayley. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs had a segment to celebrate The Artist’s victory soon after. Baron Corbin seemed out of sorts following his loss to Nakamura and was unsure what to do next.

Carmella took the easy path to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Liv Morgan was unhappy with the announcement and defeated Carmella once again this week.

Big E and Apollo Crews competed in the only men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier held on SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will compete in the second qualifier from the brand next week.

The final moments of the show helped the brand take things to the next level. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#5 Seth Rollins and Bayley defeated Cesaro and Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair kicked things off in the ThunderDome on this week’s WWE SmackDown. She cut a celebratory promo following her victory over Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Seth Rollins interrupted her and spoke about his victory over Cesaro instead. Bayley joined him and called Belair’s victory at Hell in a Cell a fluke. The Role Model attacked The EST before Cesaro ran down to make the save and help the SmackDown Women’s Champion clear the ring.

The advertised Mixed Tag Team Match got going soon after as Cesaro joined Belair to take on Rollins and Bayley. The Role Model sent Belair shoulder-first into the ring post and dominated the action for some time.

Cesaro made the tag and took the fight to Rollins. The two teams traded some big moves before Belair prepared to hit her finisher. However, Seth ran into the SmackDown Women's Champion as she was about to attempt the K.O.D.

This allowed Bayley to deliver the Rose Plant to Belair and pick up a huge victory. The match was decent and allowed all four top superstars to kick off the show. However, the promo segment before the match wasn’t anything special at all.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship picture still looks a little too weak. WWE needs to build more challengers for The EST rather than just having Bayley go at her again and again. At least the match allowed Cesaro and Belair to compete on SmackDown this week.

