5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Former Universal Champion returns; Cesaro shows some jealousy

A few major matches and segments were on the card for this week’s WWE SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura was set to compete against Jey Uso on the show after he was robbed of a big opportunity by Uso and Roman Reigns last week. Adam Pearce was also scheduled to show up and have a few interesting run-ins with the Universal Champion.

King Corbin and Rey Mysterio continued their rivalry during SmackDown, and it seems like Dominik Mysterio will soon become a major part of this rivalry.

Cesaro got a major match against Daniel Bryan on Friday Night, while Apollo Crews hinted towards an alliance that could transform his career.

SmackDown has been entertaining fans with renewed energy over the past few months. Keeping that in mind, let’s look at the 5 things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 Apollo Crews turns heel and goes after the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

In one of the most interesting backstage segments on WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews was shown to be in Roman Reigns’ locker room. Crews seemed to be with The Tribal Chief to try and gain some knowledge from the Universal Champion.

Later in the night, Crews got a match against Sami Zayn. Big E appeared to watch the match up close as he knew that the winner would come for his Intercontinental Championship.

After showing signs of a heel turn last week, Crews continued his heel run during the match against Zayn. He overpowered The Great Liberator and proved himself worthy of another Intercontinental Championship opportunity.

While Crews could have ended the match with a power move, he ended up rolling his smaller competitor and grabbed his tights to pick up the victory. Following the match, Crews and Big E got into an argument to fuel the rivalry between them.

The match was decent and it allowed WWE to show a new side to Crews. The Superstar had been a face for too long, and a heel turn could help him. If WWE officials allow him to work with Reigns, then fans can definitely watch the Superstar get his dividends paid in the months to come.

On the other hand, Zayn’s conspiracy gimmick seems to be working very well on SmackDown. He could end up taking this to the next level if given the chance, and fans could watch him become a big part of the Blue brand in the months to follow.