WWE SmackDown stepped up the build for Survivor Series WarGames this week. Fans were eager to see whether Drew McIntyre would officially join The Brawling Brutes for the match at the show.

Many fans also wanted to see whether Sami Zayn would be fighting alongside The Bloodline on the show and who would be the fifth person to join Sheamus' team for WarGames.

Meanwhile, Shotzi stunned Shayna Baszler by pinning her on SmackDown to pick up a win. Madcap Moss was also looking to get some revenge over Karrion Kross during the broadcast.

Bray Wyatt appeared to apologize to LA Knight for his actions last week. Instead, the former Million Dollar Champion slapped Wyatt twice in the ring before paying the price for it later backstage.

The creative team booked a solid show this week that had several good matches and segments. Let's take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week's show.

#5. Drew McIntyre felt a little "Brutey" on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn came out to defend The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The Brawling Brutes kicked off WWE SmackDown alongside Drew McIntyre this week. Sheamus thanked McIntyre for coming to The Brawling Brutes' aid against The Bloodline last week. The two men talked about their backstage relationship and how The Scottish Warrior was the best man at his wedding a few weeks ago.

The Celtic Warrior asked if McIntyre was feeling a little "Brutey," and The Scottish Warrior agreed that he was indeed ready to help The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series WarGames.

Sami Zayn interrupted them and said he did not care who was on Sheamus' team as The Bloodline would defeat them at Survivor Series regardless. He built hype around his match against Butch later in the show.

The entire segment worked well as WWE explained why McIntyre decided to help The Brawling Brutes last week. The Scottish Warrior had a hard-hitting rivalry against Sheamus not too long ago, but the two men were ready to get on the same page again.

Meanwhile, Zayn's words irked Jey Uso backstage, who wasn't happy with him going out to confront The Brawling Brutes. Jimmy had to step in to diffuse the tension between the two men.

#4. Ricochet and Mustafa Ali put on a solid show in the SmackDown World Cup

Mustafa Ali showed a lot of heart on WWE SmackDown.

Ricochet represented the United States of America, while Mustafa Ali represented Pakistan in the SmackDown World Cup round match this week. Ali was nursing injuries from his match against Bobby Lashley on Monday and was in a lot of pain throughout the contest.

Ricochet tried to get an early win a couple of times before telling Ali that he did not have to fight if he was still hurting from his match against Lashley. However, the former RETRIBUTION leader was ready to take the fight to his opponent even though he wasn't feeling a hundred percent.

Ali hit a few good moves to stay in the match, but a Michinoku Driver outside the ring knocked the wind out of him. Ali still fought back with a Tornado DDT but missed the 450 Splash, further aggravating his injuries.

Ricochet hit a Shooting Star Press off the top rope and pinned Ali to advance to the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup. Both men bumped fists as the segment came to a close.

Ali and Ricochet are among the best wrestlers the company has got today. Regardless of what Braun Strowman has to say about high-flyers, this match showed what the cruiserweights of the company are capable of in the ring. It was a solid match that helped protect Ali due to his injuries.

#3. WWE teased an intergender rivalry after Karrion Kross defeated Madcap Moss

Emma and Madcap Moss were seen together on WWE SmackDown.

Madcap Moss was preparing for his match on WWE SmackDown when Emma approached him backstage. She offered him a water bottle and asked him if he was ready for his contest after passing out to the Kross Jacket several weeks ago.

Moss took on Karrion Kross soon after and tried to get the advantage early in the contest. He vented his frustration for a little while before Kross hit a big German suplex and stomped down on his competitor.

Scarlett got involved in the competition, while Kross stayed on the attack and hit a big clothesline. Moss attempted the Fallaway Slam, but the former NXT Champion managed to get out.

Kross returned with a couple of big blows before locking in the Kross Jacket for the win. He refused to let go until Scarlett whispered in his ear to break the hold.

Emma came to the ring to check on Moss after the contest. It looks like Moss and the recently-returned star are together on-screen and will likely target Kross and Scarlett in the coming months. It could lead to some good matches and Scarlett's in-ring debut.

SmackDown has a few real-life couples, and a rivalry between two of the most popular couples on the brand will likely make headlines. However, WWE needs to tone down Scarlett's interference in Kross' matches to make him seem more impactful.

#2. Braun Strowman joined New Day against Imperium

Braun Strowman joined The New Day for a match against Imperium this week on WWE SmackDown. Woods was isolated from the heels early on, and Ludwig Kaiser ensured that the former tag team champion endured some punishment.

Strowman tagged in and cleared the ring with some big moves as the match ticked on. GUNTHER tagged in and came face-to-face with The Monster of All Monsters.

Strowman chased him down and hit him with a big slam to showcase his strength in the ring. The two teams exchanged some moves before The New Day hit the Midnight Hour on Kaiser for the win.

It was another decent match that teased a massive future encounter between Strowman and GUNTHER. The two men could soon meet for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

The Ring General took a slam from the former Universal Champion this week but could return the favor with a powerbomb next week to stun fans. The creative team needs to ensure that GUNTHER gets payback on Strowman sooner rather than later.

#1. Butch pinned Sami Zayn before Kevin Owens returned on WWE SmackDown

Butch and Sami Zayn competed in a SmackDown World Cup round match in the main event of the show. The Bruiserweight tried for an early pin before Zayn hit a powerbomb for a near fall.

Butch readily countered some of Sami's moves as both men tried to stay on top of the competition. A Blue Thunder Bomb earned Zayn a near fall as he began to get more frustrated. A brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes erupted at ringside while Zayn had the upper hand in the contest.

He was ready to finish the match, but some interference stopped him in his tracks. Butch took advantage and hit the Bitter End for the win.

The two teams continued to fight after the match was over before Roman Reigns made his way down to the ring. He took everyone down with Superman Punches before Spearing McIntyre in the ring.

Sheamus was also knocked down before Kevin Owens' music hit. The Prizefighter headed to the ring and attacked Reigns right away. The Honorary Uce distracted his former friend, allowing The Tribal Chief to plant him with a Superman Punch.

Roman went for the Spear, but KO caught him with a Stunner before SmackDown ended. It was a great way to inject Owens into the rivalry. Fans were waiting and hoping for him to return and join the babyfaces to take on The Bloodline. His arrival will have a massive influence on the choices Sami Zayn will make in the coming weeks.

What did you make of SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

