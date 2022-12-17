5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Huge return, popular tag team wins big

The third-last WWE SmackDown of 2022 was indeed a memorable one that set the tone for the final weeks of the year. Emanating live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, the company put together an enjoyable, noteworthy night.

Advertised for the show was a massive Intercontinental Title match between the champion, Gunther, and the winner of the SmackDown World Cup, Ricochet. A Triple Threat Tag Team Match featuring Hit Row, The Viking Raiders, and Legado del Fantasma was also announced in advance.

Most importantly, Roman Reigns was advertised to appear on television for the first time since The Bloodline's dominating win at Survivor Series WarGames.

On that note, let's look at five things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5 WWE nailed the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight segment

Over the last six to seven weeks, Bray Wyatt's riveting program with LA Knight has been a constant highlight. This week, it reached a new peak of excitement and anticipation that could soon culminate in a massive payoff.

The fans were first shown footage of what happened last week when Knight ran into a mysterious masked figure backstage. The former NXT star, wearing a mask, was tied up with his mouth taped shut as Wyatt laughed.

The focus was then shifted live to the ring, where Knight called out the former Universal Champion, ready to throw down hands. Wyatt denied involvement in the mysterious assaults but warned his rival. However, the former leader of the Maximum Male Models was unconvinced.

As Wyatt entered the ring, Knight backed him into the corner, stomping him away. A video on the Titantron showed Uncle Howdy. The ominous figure came down as smoke filled the entranceway. His sinister laughter echoed in the arena, forcing the arrogant 40-year-old into retreat.

It is commendable how WWE has kept Wyatt relevant without any in-ring action. Furthermore, Knight is proving to be a credible opponent for the former Universal Champion, as he refuses to back down. The segment was also noteworthy for establishing that Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are separate entities.

#4 Gunther retains the Intercontinental Championship following a tremendous match

It was somewhat underwhelming when Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup to earn the right to challenge Gunther. The Ring General had defeated The One and Only to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship in June. More intriguing contenders like Braun Strowman were waiting to challenge the champion.

However, Gunther and Ricochet stole the show in a fantastic match-up that exceeded all expectations. The Austrian Anomaly punished his rival, but the resilient challenger kept returning for more.

From Moonsaults to a Shooting Star Press, The One and Only pulled out all the stops, digging deep into the arsenal. He also kicked out of a Powerbomb, but the Last Symphony was enough to pin him.

Following Gunther's hard-fought victory, Imperium began an assault on the high flyer before Strowman ran down to make the save.

Everyone knew Ricochet wasn't going to win. However, WWE made him look like a credible threat to Gunther, coming close to winning the prestigious championship.

#3 Hit Row becomes the new challenger for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Hit Row won a massive match-up on SmackDown.

Of all the former stars who returned in Triple H's "rehiring wave," Hit Row's homecoming seemed quite underwhelming. When WrestleVotes reported Hunter being underwhelmed, many speculated that it was about the popular tag team.

However, they achieved arguably the most significant victory of their main roster win on SmackDown. Not long ago, The Viking Raiders defeated Hit Row in under three minutes. Fortunately, they redeemed themselves in the best way possible as they became the new #1 Contenders to The Usos' tag team titles.

In a hellacious Triple Threat Tag Match that featured an awful-looking botch, Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis overcame The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma to book a bout with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

It is always a pleasant sight to see new up-and-comers gun for the top titles of their division. Street Profits and The New Day have had many opportunities. Hit Row is a newer tandem on the scene, and they will be tested against The Usos next week.

#2 WWE teasing Raquel Rodriguez as the next challenger for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. Following that victory, Rousey and Shayna Baszler shifted their focus to Raquel Rodriguez.

This week, Rousey and Baszler paid a visit to the SmackDown star, who is recuperating from her injury. The duo assaulted Rodriguez again, further damaging her elbow and reducing her chances of winning the Gauntlet match.

However, WWE is building Rodriguez as the underdog, who will likely endure her way through to a one-on-one match against the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, likely at Royal Rumble 2023.

While she may not be on Rousey's level, having fresh challengers like Raquel is a relief and shows a better outlook toward the future.

#1 WWE announced John Cena's return match

Jey Uso thought Roman Reigns would make Sami Zayn a full "Uce" by the end of the night. Considering his new haircut, it seemed as if The Bloodline had a surprise in store for The Honorary Uce. However, in the closing moments of SmackDown, Reigns and his Bloodline were left stunned.

John Cena, scheduled to return on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, appeared on the Titantron. He acknowledged that he hadn't wrestled this year. Fortunately, he got a text from Kevin Owens, who wanted him to be his partner in a tag team match against Reigns and Zayn on December 30.

The Peacemaker star was excited and fired up. We knew he would return, but there wasn't any clear sign of a proper in-ring wrestling match. The Cenation is on cloud nine, for their hero will step foot in the ring to compete for the first time in over 16 months.

This was a great way to move the needle into the last few days of the year. It would also be interesting to see if this is more than a one-off. Only time will tell, but the excitement is sky-high.

