5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (January 1st, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown opened with a tribute to the late Jon Huber (fka Luke Harper). Right after, fans watched a recap of last week’s Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.

That set the tone for the rest of the night where the major development was the ongoing rivalry between Reigns and Owens. Apart from that, SmackDown looked to build towards some big matches for the 2021 Royal Rumble.

The Street Profits hosted a New Year’s party in the ring, but they were attacked by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler who left the two men in a heap. That wasn’t all, as Big E kicked off the year with his new Intercontinental Championship.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair teamed up on SmackDown and this allowed The EST to show her talent to the WWE Universe once again.

One of the biggest spots saw the return of Sonya Deville to SmackDown. In this article, we will look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5 Roman Reigns kicks off WWE SmackDown in 2021

WWE needed to kick off 2021 the right way, and they did exactly that by bringing Roman Reigns to the SmackDown ring to get the party started. Reigns has proven to be the most impressive man on the mic, and he managed to cut another great promo to get SmackDown going.

The Tribal Chief was accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, and he kicked off his promo stating that everything he touches turns to gold. The Big Dog went on to claim that Heyman had been discarded and he saved him. This was a bold claim considering the fact that Heyman has been instrumental in saving many Superstars’ careers and building them.

Reigns also took credit for allowing Jey Uso to have the best year of his career under him. Kevin Owens came out to the middle and Reigns wasn’t too happy with his arrival. He told The Prizefighter that no one wanted to see him around and that he had already beaten him twice.

KO claimed that he was still standing, and wanted a match against Uso later in the night. The overall segment was a great way to kick off the Blue brand. Reigns was great on the mic yet again, and KO returned to continue his rivalry against The Tribal Chief. Things only got much better as the night progressed.