5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (May 15, 2020)

SmackDown had a big start and an even bigger end!

After Sunday Night’s Money in the Bank, this week’s WWE SmackDown looked to build storylines on its way to the next pay-per-view, Backlash. SmackDown’s Mr. Money in the Bank was also at the show, but unlike Asuka who found the RAW Women’s Championship inside her briefcase, Otis didn't find himself to be that lucky.

Dana Brooke got another big match to shine as she defeated former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a short match that helped build the Superstar for future bookings.

The Intercontinental Championship tournament also got underway during the night, as fans got to witness the first two matches of the tournament comprising of some top Superstars.

The Queen of WWE was also present at the show and she cut an interesting promo that may decide the future of the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last, but not the least, Universal Champion Braun Strowman also got involved in some in-ring action during the night just days after he defeated Bray Wyatt to retain his title.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE SmackDown got right on the show after Money in the Bank.

#5 Elias picks up a victory

Elias finally took to the WWE SmackDown ring to compete once again as he was put up against King Corbin in the first match of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Sami Zayn’s inability to show up on SmackDown led to WWE stripping him of the title and announcing a tournament consisting of eight top Superstars who could go on to win the Intercontinental title.

Elias tried to gain the upper hand but the power of Corbin helped the heel keep The Drifter down long enough to do some damage. The action spilled over to the arena floor where Elias was able to escape an attack from Corbin and then take him out with a dive to gain control of the match.

While both men did enough damage to each other outside the ring, they were unable to put the other away with near falls inside the ring.

The King broke Elias’ guitar and reentered the ring to hit the End of Days on him, but The Drifter managed to hit a high knee and then rolled up the King of the Ring tournament winner to pick up the victory.

The King of SmackDown has to take on the WWE Champion

While this was an ordinary match, it showcased both men’s potential in the ring. A weak finish helps Corbin as he is set to take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on RAW next week, while Elias progressing in a tournament will help the Superstar finally get some prominence on the mid-card.