5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Nov 20, 2020)

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series had a few big matches and segments scheduled for the night. We expected to watch a few of the Champions of WWE come face to face before battling for supremacy on Sunday.

Murphy and Seth Rollins were set for a big match during the show after The Juggernaut turned on The Messiah during last week’s episode.

Carmella made another statement as she wiped out SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks during a segment that involved the RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka.

Daniel Bryan was set to make a return to SmackDown after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Jey Uso a few weeks ago. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn looked to earn some respect but failed once again, something that has bothered The Great Liberator for too long.

This was an episode that was too good to miss, and we will look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right during this week’s show.

#5 Team SmackDown gets their final members for WWE Survivor Series

While RAW had their teams all set for WWE Survivor Series before the night, SmackDown was looking to find its final members. This allowed Adam Pearce to announce that Otis would be a part of the men’s team while Bayley would get a spot on the women’s team to represent SmackDown.

Natalya wasn’t too happy with the announcement and once again wanted a chance to make it to Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Pearce booked a match between her and Tamina to grab the final spot on Team Blue.

Bianca Belair and Bayley joined the commentary team, and The Role Model bragged about finding her way to the team without any effort, unlike Natalya.

Tamina used her power to keep Nattie grounded and threw her into the steel steps. However, The Queen of Harts fought back and locked in the Sharpshooter to pick up the victory over the bigger woman. After the match, Natalya was ecstatic and celebrated with the referee and then her teammates for Survivor Series.

While adding Otis and Bayley without the need for a qualification match makes sense, it seems like SmackDown has some other plans for Natalya.

Her path to the pay-per-view has been extremely rocky, and we could see her play a vital role in her team’s success or failure.